Rox End Regular Season with Best Record in Great Plains

August 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Tyson LeBlanc in action

(St. Cloud Rox)

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (47-22) fell to the Mankato MoonDogs (38-32) 10-1 on Saturday, but finished the regular season with the best record in the Great Plains.

Tyson LeBlanc (University of Kansas) helped St. Cloud get on the board early with an RBI double in the top of the first to give the Rox a 1-0 advantage.

Piercen McElyea (Washburn University) made his last start of his Rox career and would get through 5.1 innings of work on the mound.

Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) would later give 1.2 innings of shutout ball on the mound in his first pitching appearance of the season.

The Rox would fall 10-1, but ended the regular season with the best overall record in the Great Plains.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Jaixen Frost.

St. Cloud will begin postseason play on Sunday in Mankato to face the Mankato MoonDogs at 5:05 p.m. for game one of the best-of-three first round of the playoffs. St. Cloud will host Mankato on Monday at Joe Faber Field at 6:35 p.m. for game two of the series, and on Tuesday if game three is needed.

For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com.

The Rox have secured home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three Sub-Divisional Series in which the First-Half Great Plains West Champion Rox will play game one in Mankato on Sunday, August 10th. Games two and three (if needed) of the series will be played at Joe Faber Field on Monday, August 11th, and Tuesday, August 12th (if needed). Playoff tickets are on sale here, and visit stcloudrox.com for the latest details.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

