Stingers Win Regular Season Finale

August 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck, ND- The Stingers(38-33) took down the Bismarck Larks(18-54) by a score of 2-1.

Willmar struck first in the top of the third with a one-out homer from Cody Nitowitz, his second of the season.

Brock Larsen added another run with his own solo shot in the fifth.

The Larks grabbed one of their own in the sixth, but the Stingers' bullpen shut things down after that.

Ethan Stade was the starter for the Stingers, and he went 3.0 IP while allowing 0 ER and striking out 8.

Cody Nitowitz went 3-for-4 with a solo shot.

Ryker Edwards also grabbed 3 hits, going 3-for-4 with a 2B.

Tonight's game was the last game of the 2025 Stingers season!

