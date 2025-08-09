Fairchild Twirls No-Hit Inning, Huskies Fall 10-5 to Thunder Bay

August 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, MN - The Duluth Huskies fell in their final game of the 2025 regular season, losing to Thunder Bay by a score of 10-5.

Duluth sent Matt Juza to toe the rubber in the seventy-second game of the season, the last of their regular season schedule. Of Juza's five previous appearances on the season, he had faced the Border Cats three times. This afternoon was his first time starting for the Huskies.

In the top of the first, Thunder Bay pushed across a run as Jeremy Sheffield's groundout to shortstop scored Kaiden Ashton. The Huskies recovered quickly, ending the inning after Jacob Steinberg misplaced his feet on the orange safety bag and was tagged out by Ethan Cole. The heads-up play limited the damage to just one run in the first.

Duluth would have to wait until the bottom of the second to score, after Matt Juza's one-two-three top half of the inning. Right fielder Reagan Reeder led off the frame with a single, and was followed likewise as Jake Downing singled. With two on, Cal Elvis grounded out softly, allowing the runners to move into scoring position. That productive out proved decisive, as Sam Schneider bounced his first hit into centerfield for a pair of RBIs. Schneider's knock gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead.

The Border Cats would tie up the game in the third, then in the top of the fifth, Kaiden Ashton grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Dylan Snead. Trailing in a 3-2 score, the Huskies responded immediately.

In their half of the fifth, Duluth was led off by George McIntyre working a walk. With two outs, Cal Elvis shot a ball into left to extend the inning. Then, Sam Schneider walked to load the bags. With two outs and the bases loaded, Rowan Kelly singled to drive in a pair of runs. The clutch hit flipped the game back into the Huskies favor, 4-3.

In the seventh, Huskies pitching ran into more trouble. Two runs crossed the plate in the top of the inning, as Jayden Watts was beat by walks and a pair of fielder's choice outs that allowed Dylan Snead and Devon Smith to cross the plate.

The Cats would repeat the feat in the eighth, scoring two more runs as Duncan Key laced an RBI double and later scored on a passed ball. That made it 7-4, Thunder Bay.

In the top of the ninth, the Huskies turned the ball over to longtime Huskies infielder Elijah Fairchild for his first pitching appearance. It wasn't just Fairchild's first time toeing the Wade Stadium rubber, but his first time pitching in his college career. Fairchild allowed three runs, but no hits, sending the Huskies into the bottom of the ninth down 10-4.

In the ninth, the pups put up one last run, with Simon Murray scoring on a dropped third strike that escaped the grasp of Thunder bay catcher Duncan Key. Just one batter later, though, the Huskies fell by a 10-5 score when Sam Schneider fouled out to Cats third baseman Corey Morro.

The Huskies finished the regular season at a 45-27 mark, by far the best of Marcus Pointer's tenure as manager. Ethan Surowiec was crowned Northwoods League MVP during a ceremony in the fourth, having hit .387, launched 17 home runs, and drove in 68 RBI. The latter two led the Northwoods League, while his batting average was good for third among all players. He also led the league with a titanic 1.255 OPS.

Tomorrow, the Huskies will travel to La Crosse for Game One of the subdivisional series, a best-of-three matchup. After Game One, Wade Stadium will host Games Two and Three, the latter only if necessary.







