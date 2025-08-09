Stingers Strike Early in 8-3 Win over Larks

The Willmar Stingers defeated the Bismarck Larks 8-3 on Wednesday evening.

The Larks got on the board in the first inning, as Ricardo Aponte hit a ground ball to third base which drove in Jesus Vasquez.

Tyson Greenwood got the start for the Larks. Greenwood stranded the bases loaded in the second inning. However, he was unable to do so in the third inning. Jordan Kuhnau's fly ball dropped in left field for a two run double, and Brock Larsen then mashed a three run home run to give the Stingers a 5-1 lead. They would tack on another two runs the next inning.

Nash Rippen hit a towering two run home run to right center field in the 5th inning, which made it 7-3. The Larks bats were unable to produce any more runs the rest of the way.

"I was fighting up there, I think I fouled off like four in a row," said Larsen. "I was wearing my coaches' glasses cause I've been struggling a little. I got a pitch middle, and I didn't miss it."

Jackson Sobel, Isaac Morton, and Madduz Gast all went three innings on the mound for the Stingers. "That was the plan," said Stingers manager Nate Johnson. "Some nights it works out great. All of our starters have been on short rest this week. We've got to save the bullpen a little bit, and that's exactly what they did."

The Larks' final game of the 2025 Northwoods League season is on Saturday, August 9th. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CST at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







