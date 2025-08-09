Loggers Fall in Extras to Rochester 6-5

August 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Rochester Honkers waddled into town for the final 2 games of the regular season. 2,459 Loggers faithful in attendance to cheer their Lumbermen on as they head into the playoffs.

Rochester opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning as Teran singled, scoring Cantu, and giving Rochester a 1-0 lead.

The Honkers added to that lead as Miles Ghossein lead off the inning with a home run into left field. Requejo then came in to score on a Cantu double. Giving the Honkers a 4-0 lead, Luke Stulga came in to score as Van Coughlin grounded out to second base.

After 4 perfect innings from Klebba, the Loggers finally got on the board as Griffin Olson (Morehead St.) earned himself an RBI single, scoring Eli Small (FAU) who broke up the perfect game bid with a double to lead off the inning. Olson later came around to score on a Kanon Sundgren (Abilene Christian) sac fly. Roulston (Long Beach St.) then singled in Kelsen Johnson (Georgia Southwestern St.).

Johnson scored again in the bottom of the via the longball, with a solo shot high into the night sky that just snuck out of Copeland Park.

Tied at 4 runs apiece, this game would need extra innings so in the top of the 10th, Cantu started the inning at 2nd base for Rochester. He came in to score on a 2 out RBI double from Connor Kaiser. Kaiser then came in to score thanks to a Coshenet single, giving the Honkers a 6-4 lead.

La Crosse would tally one as Kelsen Johnson came around to score on an infield single from Kanon Sundgren; however, it wouldn't be enough as Rochester pulled out the victory.

The Loggers will be back in action for the final time in the 2025 regular season at Copeland Park as they try to finish on a high note against the Honkers before taking on Duluth in the first round of the playoffs.







