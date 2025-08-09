Three Players and Two Coaches Earn Northwoods League Postseason Honors

August 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - August 9, 2025 - The 2025 Northwoods League regular season comes to an end tonight as the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Royal Oak Leprechauns are set to face off. With the season winding down, postseason awards are handed out and this season the Pit Spitters have five members of the team be awarded.

Both starting middle infielders made the postseason All-Star team as Grady Mee from Kent State University and Aaron Piasecki from Troy University. From the pitching staff, Nic Mirabella is the lone representative from Maryville College (TN). Finally, Pit Spitters field manager Todd Reid won Manager of the Year while Assistant Coach Caleb Berry earned Co-Coach of the Year.

Grady Mee has had a phenomenal season with the Spitters as he's been with the team from the very beginning. Playing all around the infield as well as a switch hitter at the plate, Mee has been able to etch his name in the record books by finishing in the top five in hits, walks, games played, hit by pitches, and doubles. He has become the sole lead for most stolen bases and runs in a single season in franchise history. Entering the final game of the season tonight, Mee is hitting .280 with 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 36 RBIs, and 54 walks.

Aaron Piasecki recently completed his second full season with the Pit Spitters and will go down as one of the best to ever wear the uniform. This season he broke the single season record for highest batting average (.406) and most hits in a season (84). On top of his records he now owns, he'll finish in the top five for most runs in a single season, RBIs, and on-base percentage. He finished the season having played in 50 games for the Pit Spitters as he batting .406 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 45 RBIs.

The lone pitching representative for the Pit Spitters this season is Nic Mirabella, another arm that has been around since the beginning of the season. Mirabella has been a consistent arm throughout the season for the Spitters as he has made 10 starts and will finish with 48.1 innings thrown with 52 strikeouts, 20 walks, and a 4.28 ERA. He'll finish with the second most strikeouts in a single season in Pit Spitters history.

For the coaching staff, Todd Reid was nominated for Manager of the Year, the second time a Pit Spitters manager has been awarded that honor, and the first time since 2019 when Josh Rebandt won the award. Reid has led the Pit Spitters to their second most winningest season in franchise history and to their first postseason berth since 2023. The Pit Spitters enter tonight's game with a 48-22 record on top of winning both the first and second half division titles, another feature they haven't accomplished since the 2019 season.

For the first time in franchise history the Pit Spitters have had a Co-Coach of the Year award winner and Caleb Berry has earned it. Berry was with the team for the first half of the season before being signed by the Boston Red Sox where he is currently playing for the Salem Red Sox. Berry worked mainly with the offense and catchers in his time in Traverse City where the Pit Spitters consistently had one of the top offenses in the Northwoods League. Entering the final game of the season, the Pit Spitters have the third best offense in the Northwoods as well as the best offense in franchise history.

You can watch the star-studded Pit Spitters chase their third championship in franchise history beginning Sunday evening in Kalamazoo as they'll start a best of three-game series in the Great Lakes Sub-Division playoff series. First pitch will be tomorrow night at 5:05 p.m.







