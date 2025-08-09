Dock Spiders Fall in a Season Finale Thriller

August 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Elden Santana on the mound

FOND DU LAC, WI - The final game of the 2025 season for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders was a nail-bitter that ultimately saw Fond du Lac fall short 3-1 in extra innings.

In the finale of the 2025 season the Dock Spiders and the Chinooks squared off in a defensive duel, going scoreless through the first nine innings. Both defenses played excellently as the Dock Spiders used three arms in regulation as Elden Santana, Dylan Immel and Samuel Moses combined for five strikeouts while allowing no runs, one walk and only five hits. Also in regulation the Dock Spiders were struck out 17 times and left 12 runners on base.

In extra innings, the Lakeshore Chinooks jolted to 3-0 lead spearheaded by a two RBI triple. In the bottom of the 10th inning the Dock Spiders scored off a Jonathan Fitz RBI single, however, Fond du Lac was unable to complete the comeback.

The Dock Spiders pitching rotation had a highlight night on the season as Elden Santana and Dylan Immel provided a stout start to the game.

Offensively the Dock Spiders struggled to get started and come through in big moments with runners in scoring position. The batting order for the Dock Spiders was led by Jonathan Fitz who had the only multiple hit game for the team- going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Also notably this was Douglas Coe's final game as field manager for the Dock Spiders. Coach Coe finishes with 87 wins at the helm in Fond du Lac over his three season tenure as he departs with Dock Spiders and returns to coach at Moravian University.

The Dock Spiders 2025 season comes to a close as Fond du Lac finishes with a 32-40 record overall while going 17-17 in the first half and 15-23 in the second half. Fond du Lac had an exciting 2025 season and competed in each of their 72 games in a long and arduous 76 day stretch. The Dock Spiders look to the future and strive to improve as they enter the off-season.

