Rox Lead Northwoods League with Five Post-Season All-Star Selections

August 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have a league-high five players selected to the Northwoods League Postseason All-Star Team, and a coach received an award.

Two Rox pitchers received recognition, with JP Robertson (University of Mississippi) and Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) making the Postseason All-Star Team. Robertson is at the top of the league in strikeouts while posting an impressive 2.63 ERA over 10 starts. Jaenke has had a historic season with the Rox, tallying fifteen saves to break a single-season franchise record. Jaenke has recorded 30 strikeouts in 22.1 innings pitched on his way to earning Rox Pitcher Of The Year in 2025.

Augusto Mungarrieta (University of Kansas), Tyson LeBlanc (University of Kansas), and Joshua Dykhoff (University of Kansas) made the Postseason All-Star team as well. Mungarrieta represents the team as a catcher and has been impressive at the plate this season, hitting over .300. LeBlanc was chosen as an infielder, with a team-high five home runs among active members. Dykhoff, the team's leader in RBI, was selected as a designated hitter.

In addition to these players, Hitting Coach Logan Lawrence received Co-Coach of the Year honors. St. Cloud's offense has lifted the Rox to success this season with the ability to both hit the ball hard and play small ball. Lawrence has spent time as a coach at Murray State College and Northwest Florida State College, where he captured back-to-back Panhandle Conference titles, a Region 8 Championship, and finished as National Runner-Up at the NJCAA Division I World Series in 2024.

The Rox have secured home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three Sub-Divisional Series in which the First-Half Great Plains West Champion Rox will play game one on the road on Sunday, August 10th at ISG Field in Makato. Games two and three (if needed) of the series will be played at Joe Faber Field on Monday, August 11th, and Tuesday, August 12th (if needed). Playoff tickets are on sale here, and visit stcloudrox.com for the latest details.

