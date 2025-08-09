Northwoods League Announces 2025 Postseason All-Star Team

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League announced the 2025 Postseason All-Star Team and award winners on Saturday, August 9. Duluth third baseman Ethan Surowiec was named the League's Most Valuable Player and Madison's Isaac Milburn was named Pitcher of the Year as voted by the League's coaches and members of the media. Todd Reid from Traverse City was named the Manager of the Year. Caleb Berry from Traverse City and Logan Lawrence from St. Cloud were named co-Coaches of the Year.

Ethan Surowiec was named the Northwoods League MVP, and he was also a 2025 mid-season All-Star for the Huskies. For the season, he is hitting .383 with 17 home runs, 23 doubles, three triples and 68 RBI. Surowiec is a native of Gulfport, Mississippi.

Milburn, a left-handed pitcher from the Madison Mallards, was named the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year. Milburn has appeared in seven games and is 3-0 with a 2.76 ERA. In 42.1 innings he has struck out 50 batters while walking only seven. He also pitched 1.0 innings in the NWL All-Star game and struck out two.

Traverse City Pit Spitter Aaron Piasecki was also selected for the Postseason All-Star Team and is currently leading the League in batting with a .406 average.

Surowiec, Milburn and Piasecki are among the 37 players selected to the NWL's Postseason All-Star team. The St. Cloud Rox led the voting with five selections while the Wausau Woodchucks had four and Eau Claire, Madison, Traverse City, and Waterloo had three selections each.

In his first season in Traverse City as Field Manager, Todd Reid of the Pit Spitters is the 2025 Manager of the Year. The Pit Spitters currently have the second-best overall record in the league at 48-22 and are the First and Second Half Champions in the Great Lakes East Division.

Caleb Berry shares the award for 2025 Coach of the Year in the Northwoods League. He recently finished his first season with the Pit Spitters after signing with the Boston Red Sox as an undrafted free agent after a successful career at Michigan State.

Logan Lawrence of the St. Cloud Rox captured his share of the 2025 Coach of the Year Award. After finishing his first year on staff at Murray State College, Lawrence brought a strong track record of success to St. Cloud from his time at Northwest Florida State College. During his tenure, the program compiled a 74-34 record, capturing back-to-back Panhandle Conference titles, a Region 8 Championship, and finishing as National Runner-Up at the NJCAA Division I World Series in 2024.







