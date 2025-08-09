Madison Mallards Close Season With Win Over Green Bay Rockers

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (44-25) completed the 2025 campaign with an 11-8 victory over the Green Bay Rockers (42-28) on Saturday night at Warner Park.

The Rockers opened the scoring in the second inning, but the Mallards quickly tied it in the bottom half when Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) plated Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) with a groundout. Green Bay regained the lead in the third on a solo homer by Payton Mansfield (Quincy University).

Green Bay tacked on three runs in the fourth to go up 5-1, but the Mallards fought back. Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) delivered a two-run single to trim the deficit to two. Justin Gadomski (Illinois Wesleyan University) followed with an RBI single to make it 5-4, and Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) came home on a wild pitch to even the score.

After the Rockers plated two in the sixth, the Mallards responded in the bottom half. Sheffield added to his big night with a two-run single to even the score at seven, and Gadomski followed with an RBI single to give Madison its first lead, 8-7.

Stefan Di Corrado (Dartmouth College) tied the game at eight with an RBI single in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, Michael Lippe (University of Minnesota) launched a solo homer to put Madison ahead 9-8, and Nate Novinska (Madison College) added a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 10-8.

The Mallards added an insurance run in the eighth and held on to win the season finale. Reed Gannon (University of Illinois) earned the win in relief for the Mallards, while Caden Watson (North Iowa Area Community College) took the loss for Green Bay. Chase Baker (Madison College) first two dominant innings with four strikeouts to pick up his first save.

The 25th season of Madison Mallards baseball comes to an end. Thank you to everyone who supported the team all summer long!







