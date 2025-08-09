3 Bucks Named to NWL Postseason All-Star Team

Waterloo, IA - The Northwoods League announced the 2025 Postseason All-Star Team today which included three Waterloo Bucks players. Outfielders Jake Bechtel and Larry Edwards and catcher Jimmy Nugent were all honored for their 2025 performances by the NWL.

Jake Bechtel, a sophomore who will be attending the University of North Carolina-Wilmington in the fall, was also selected as an NWL Great Plains mid-season All-Star earlier this year. Originally from Palm Harbor, Florida, Bechtel currently is third in the league in RBI with 61 and tied for fifth in home runs with 12. Bechtel leads Waterloo in hitting with a .301 mark and slugging percentage at .548 and his stolen base total of 28 is second-most on the team. Before the Bucks' final home game on August 7, Bechtel was named a 2025 Bucks Co-Player of the Year, as voted on by Season Ticket Holders.

Fellow Bucks Co-Player of the Year, Larry Edwards, joins Bechtel in the outfield as an NWL Postseason All-Star. The redshirt sophomore and McNeese State University product is the single-season NWL record holder for stolen bases, currently with 67. A second-year Buck, Edwards is hitting .293 and leads the team in hits (71) and doubles (17). Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Edwards has 39 RBI and leads the team in runs with 62, games played with 68, and at bats with 242.

Catcher Jimmy Nugent, who will attend the University of Louisville in the fall, is the third Waterloo position player to be named to the All-Star Team. Originally from Hamilton, Ohio, Nugent is tied for seventh in the NWL in RBI with 55. A redshirt sophomore, Nugent is hitting .259 with 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases in 54 games.

The Bucks' finish their 2025 season tonight with a 6:35 pm CT tilt in Wisconsin versus the Eau Claire Express. The game can be watched on ESPN+. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.







