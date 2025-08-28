Riverfront Stadium to Host September 6 Football Watch Party
Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, IA - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party on their 474-square-foot LED video board in September. On Saturday, September 6, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones kicks off at 11:00 am.
Gates at Riverfront Stadium will open at 10:30 am. There will be free admission, and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
The Bucks recently wrapped up their 2025 campaign with a 42-30 record, the second-best overall record in the Great Plains East. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.
