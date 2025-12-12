Bucks Release 2026 Schedule

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced their 2026 regular season schedule which will see Waterloo opening the year at home on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at 5:05 pm. The Bucks will open with a four-game homestand versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats and Duluth Huskies before hitting the road for a seven-game trip to play the Rockford Rivets, Kenosha Kingfish, La Crosse Loggers, and Rochester Honkers.

The Bucks' 32nd season of play will consist of a 70-game schedule featuring 36 home games. The final day of the first half of Northwoods League action will be Monday, June 29 when Waterloo finishes a two-game homestand versus Rochester. The final regular season home game of the 2026 slate for Waterloo will be Thursday, August 6 versus La Crosse. The Bucks finish the regular season with a two-game road trip at the Eau Claire Express, with Saturday, August 9 being the last day of regular season play.

This season again features a pair of split-doubleheaders. On Thursday, June 18, the Bucks will play a doubleheader in Ontario, Canada versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats. First pitch for game one is slated for 10:05 am CT with game two starting at 5:35 pm CT. On Monday, July 20, the Bucks will host Eau Claire for a split-doubleheader in Waterloo. The first game will start at 12:35 pm. At the completion of game one, the stadium will be cleared and reopened for game two which will begin at 6:35 pm. Both contests will be nine inning games.

Home game times for the 2026 season are as follows (all times Central):

Monday - Saturday games: 6:35 pm Sunday games: 3:35 pm Monday, May 25: 5:05 pm - Opening Day/Memorial Day Monday, July 20: 12:35 pm - Game One of Split-Doubleheader

All game times are subject to change.

Breaking the regular season home schedule down by days of the week, Riverfront Stadium will be the site of six Sunday games, eight Monday games, three Tuesday games, five Wednesday games, five Thursday games, five Friday games, and four Saturday games. The Bucks will be home for Flag Day on Sunday, June 14, versus the Honkers and their traditional Independence Day game on Saturday, July 4 versus Thunder Bay.

The Bucks will play four games at home in the month of May, 13 games at home in the month of June, 15 games at home during the month of July, and four games at home during the month of August. Waterloo will be the home team for 17 games in the first half of the season and 19 games in the second half.







