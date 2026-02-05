Waterloo Bucks and Northwoods League Team up in "Share the Glove" Grant

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have partnered with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide a set of team equipment from Rawlings to an area youth baseball team. The Foundation's grant, which is part of the "Share the Glove" initiative, is one of 26 grants to be awarded in each NWL community.

The Northwoods League Foundation is donating youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this Spring. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear, nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Thirteen baseball grants and thirteen softball grants will be awarded in total throughout the NWL's footprint.

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

1. Organization qualifies, or would qualify, as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

2. Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

3. Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

The Waterloo Bucks are taking applications for the grant until May 11th. The team or organization who is selected to receive the grant will be notified by June 8th. The Bucks will then coordinate to present the recipients on the field during a Bucks game this summer.

The "Share the Glove" Grant Application may be found at www.waterloobucks.com as an online application or as a downloadable pdf. Completed Grant Application pdfs may be returned to Bucks Stadium & Concessions Operations Manager Matthew Borsheim at mborsheim@waterloobucks.com or via mail at PO Box 4124, Waterloo, IA 50704 by the May 11th deadline.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.







