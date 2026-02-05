Dugout Digest: January Update from General Manager Nate Maddox

Published on February 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Though winter still has a grip on North Dakota, we can feel the days starting to shift, and baseball season getting closer.

Behind the scenes, the 2026 Bismarck Larks are coming together.

We recently shared our first wave of player announcements. That was the beginning, but for us, it's the point where the season stops being an idea and starts becoming a team.

College baseball is already underway across the country. Division II programs opened their seasons last week, and Coach Monroe kicked off his season in Denver against Metropolitan State. This weekend, his team heads home to play their first home series of the year.

As the spring season begins, college programs quickly get a clearer picture of what each player's role and playing time will look like. That allows coaches to identify who needs more game reps, development, and opportunity during the summer. This is a major component in how and when summer rosters are built.

While those games are about their college seasons, they're also a key part of how we evaluate and shape our summer roster.

One thing Coach Monroe looks for goes beyond box scores. We prioritize players who come from strong programs - not because they win a championship every year, but because they consistently compete, develop talent, and recruit quality players. Those environments prepare athletes for the demands of a summer season.

Our first roster group represents the type of baseball we want to bring to Bismarck:

- Players who have already won at their schools

- Players who have proven themselves in summer leagues

- Players who understand what it takes to compete every day

Over the next several weeks, we'll continue to announce pitchers, and additional position players. There is much more to come.

Thank you for sticking with us through the offseason. The roster is coming together, and the season is getting closer.







Northwoods League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.