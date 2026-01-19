Bismarck Larks Unveil Commemorative 10th Anniversary Logo Ahead of Historic Season 10

January 19, 2026

The Bismarck Larks today unveiled a special 10th Anniversary commemorative logo celebrating ten seasons of fun done differently at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The logo also signals a bold new chapter for the franchise, which the Larks are calling "The Next Great Xpedition."

New Design Honors Community, Roots and Pioneer Spirit

Designed to honor North Dakota's history and the Larks' own origins, the logo features a new wordmark and light blue color inspired by the mighty Missouri River. As one of the most defining landmarks in North Dakota, the river has shaped the region's history, culture, and identity. Its inclusion in the logo represents both continuity and renewal, serving as a symbol of the currents that brought the Larks success over ten years, and the new waters the team is ready to navigate.

Alternate Season 10 logos feature Clark the Lark paddling a keelboat while wearing a coonskin cap, a playful nod to the pioneer spirit of Lewis and Clark's great expedition. That pioneer spirit is alive and well in the Larks organization today, where constant innovation is a core value.

"This new look puts our community and our philosophy at the center of this anniversary season," Rob Williamson, Larks president, said. "From this launch point, we look forward to a new chapter to stand out, sell out, and celebrate together."

Season 10: The Next Great Xpedition

The season's theme, The Next Great Xpedition, plays on the Roman numeral for ten while embracing the spirit of exploration, discovery, and growth. That mindset has guided a transformative off-season for the organization, including restructured roles across the front office and baseball operations team, a renewed focus on the team's founding philosophies, and a reimagined approach to the fan experience.

Fans will see the logo incorporated into team uniforms, merchandise, and communications this season. Meanwhile, the pioneer theme is already reshaping the way the Larks build the entertainment lineup. The season will feature fewer pop-culture theme nights and more community connection and celebration nights. John Bollinger, Larks owner/CEO, is leading the charge in building experiences that will create core memories, lifelong fans, and a stronger community.

"My mantra for this season's entertainment has been simple: create innovative, immersive experiences that connect and celebrate each other and our community," Bollinger said.

Building on Bismarck's Baseball History with 10 Years of Impact

When the Larks brought the Northwoods League summer collegiate players to Bismarck in the inaugural 2017 season, they sold out 27 of the 36 home games. In 2018, the team sold out 30 of 36 home games. The Northwoods League named the Larks Organization of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

The team would go on to capture national attention, becoming the first sports team in the country to safely host fans in the stands during the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic. In 2023, the team's single-game rebrand to the Missouri River Motorboaters went viral, sold merchandise in all 50 states, and received the Northwoods League Promotion of the Year Award.

In 2025, the Larks welcomed the 500,000th fan through the gates at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

Season 10 opens at home on Monday, May 25, 2026. For the best, all-inclusive experience of the Larks' historic Season 10, season ticket packages and mini plans are available at here. The team has already announced the Dakota Ditch Chickens promotion will make history in 2026 with the first sitting governor to manage a baseball team. Additional entertainment announcements will be released in the following weeks.







