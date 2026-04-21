Larks Announce Five Additional Pitchers

Published on April 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks have surveyed the field with Frontier Precision, and added five more pitchers to the 2026 pitching staff. in addition to the fifteen that have already been announced, Larks Field Manager Chris Monroe is confident that these five will be big contributors to the team's performance.

"Our pitching staff, along with the rest of the team, is really coming together," said Chris. "I'm excited to see what these five add to our strategy this summer."

here are some more of the men taking the mound for the Larks in season 10:

Ethan Loffer (Lake Land College) - A sophomore on the Lakers roster, Ethan has been a productive member of the pitching staff thus far. During one of his 11 appearances this season, he struck out 10 batters in 5.1 innings, walking none. His current total of 46 strikeouts and 3-1 record give Larks fans plenty to be excited about for the coming season.

Jordan Watkins (United States Air Force Academy) - A freshman in the Air Force, Watkins has thrown for 18 innings so far this season. In his best outing, he spent 4 innings on the mound, striking out 3 batters, while only walking 1 and allowing no earned runs. Jordan will continue to progress with the Air Force before making his trip to Bismarck this summer.

Gage Miller (Des Moines Area Community College) - A Mandan native, Gage has proudly played Legion Baseball for the Chiefs for the last several years. His current season in Des Moines is also gearing him up nicely to play in Bismarck this summer, as he's recorded 42 strikeouts in 32 innings so far, walking only 11 batters. Fans can cheer loudly for the local as he makes his Northwoods League debut in Bismarck.

Tanner Groseclose (Minot State University) - Another local player, Tanner hails originally from Bismarck. He's had a good start to his freshman season in Minot State, posting a 4.63 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 11.2 innings. As he continues to develop, he will make a great addition to the pitching staff this summer.

Tyson Greenwood (Mineral Area College) - Tyson will be a familiar face to Larks fans after his time on the Bismarck roster in 2025. In his best outing with the team, he struck out 4 batters in his 5 innings, only allowing 1 earned run. This season at Mineral Area College, Tyson has recorded 32 strikeouts in 41.1 innings, with a 4.14 ERA.

"With the season right around the corner, I can't wait to see these guys take the field," Larks General Manager Nate Maddox said. "It's going to be a really fun summer here in Bismarck."

These Pitchers will join the rest of the team as they take the field for season 10 of Larks baseball, starting on May 25, 2026. the best way to purchase a SCHEELS Reserved Plan. Head to larksbaseball.com to get yours today.







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