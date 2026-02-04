Keeping the Flock in Top Shape: Chuppe Health and the Larks' Winning Partnership

Since Season One, Chuppe Health has played a vital role in keeping Larks players healthy, resilient, and ready to perform through the grind of a Northwoods League summer. Beyond the quality of care from this team of local doctors, the partnership is especially meaningful because of their shared experience, understanding, and genuine love of the game.

Dr. Steve Chuppe has more than 30 years of experience coaching youth sports, including baseball and fastpitch softball in the Bismarck-Mandan community. His years on local fields and courts have given him a firsthand understanding of the demands young athletes face, especially those competing at a high level. Alongside him are Dr. Matt Chuppe and Dr. Mike Carlson, both former collegiate baseball players who bring not just medical expertise, but a true understanding of what it feels like to play a repetitive, physically taxing sport day after day and then spend hours on a bus.

Baseball may look smooth and simple from the stands, but the players' bodies tell a different story. From swinging and throwing to bus travel and hours of daily training, the strain accumulates quickly over a 72-game summer. "We've lived this," Dr. Steve said. "We know what that wear and tear feels like, and that connection helps us care for the players in a way that's both effective and collaborative."

That shared experience has built trust with the Larks organization and a sense of camaraderie over the past 10 years. It's become a true benefit to players stopping in for maintenance adjustments or seeking relief from a nagging issue. The Chuppe Health doctors strive to keep them healthy, aligned, and feeling their best so they can continue playing the game we all love.







