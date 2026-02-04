Growlers & City of Kalamazoo Announce 10-Year Lease Extension

Published on February 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers and the City of Kalamazoo are pleased to announce a 10-year extension to the team's lease at Homer Stryker Field. This new agreement builds upon the current lease-set to expire in 2028-and ensures that Growlers baseball and community events will remain a staple of the Mayor's Riverfront Park through the 2038 season.

Since 2014, the Growlers and the city of Kalamazoo have worked to make Homer Stryker Field a premier destination in the Northwoods League. This extension represents a mutual commitment to the stadium's continued growth as a community hub in Southwest Michigan.

"Kalamazoo is our home, and we are thrilled to anchor our future here for another decade," said Brian Colopy, Owner of the Kalamazoo Growlers. "This agreement is a testament to the support of our fans and our strong partnership with the City and Parks department. It allows us to keep investing in the fan experience and ensures that our stadium remains a place where Southwest Michigan can gather for years to come."

The extension follows a period of significant momentum for the franchise. On the field, the Growlers have seen sustained success, capturing Northwoods League Championships in both 2022 and 2024. Beyond the standings, the team has garnered frequent national media attention for its creative promotions, helping put the city of Kalamazoo in the national spotlight.

However, the partnership's impact extends well beyond baseball. Since 2014, Homer Stryker Field has evolved into a multi-use venue, hosting a variety of community festivals, large-scale corporate outings, and local events on non-game days.

"The Growlers have been an excellent partner in making Mayor's Riverfront Park a vibrant destination," said Patrick McVerry, Parks and Recreation Director at the City of Kalamazoo "The organization brings more than just championship baseball to our city; they bring people together for festivals and community events that drive activity downtown. We are happy to see that partnership continue through 2038."

With the security of this long-term agreement, the Growlers look forward to future stadium enhancements and continuing their mission of providing unique, family-friendly entertainment to Southwest Michigan.







