Growlers Announce New Corner Club Area in Honor Credit Union Stadium

Published on May 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have officially unveiled The Corner Club at Honor Credit Union Stadium, an all-new premium private space designed to elevate group outings for 100 to 200 people. Spanning 1,900 square feet, the private venue features an air-conditioned indoor lounge seamlessly paired with an expansive outdoor viewing deck.

Originally scheduled to open ahead of the May 25 Opening Day, two severe stadium floods in April have shifted the grand opening to July 2026. Representing an investment of over $1 million, this project marks the largest team-funded improvement ever made to the city-owned stadium, brought to life entirely through the private funding of the Growlers and their partners rather than local taxpayers.

"Launching a project of this scale is always a massive undertaking, but dealing with two historic stadium floods in April really tested our resolve," said Brian Colopy, Owner of the Kalamazoo Growlers. "I am incredibly proud of our internal team and this amazing roster of local contractors who refused to let the weather slow us down. Most importantly, Honor Credit Union has been the true driving force behind this entire transformation. Their unwavering support didn't just help us navigate these spring challenges-it is actively redefining what the fan experience looks like in Kalamazoo."

Versatile Space for Year-Round Events

While built to provide an elite gameday environment, The Corner Club significantly expands the stadium's capabilities beyond baseball season. The fully climate-controlled indoor lounge and deck create a premium, year-round venue for non-gameday events, including full company ballpark takeovers, corporate meetings, and community outings.

On Growlers gamedays, every group ticket to The Corner Club includes:

Exclusive Dining: Two hours of premium food items unavailable anywhere else in the ballpark.

All-Inclusive Drinks: Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, plus 5 adult beverages for fans ages 21 and older.

VIP Perks: 15-minute early entry to the stadium and a dedicated hospitality team.

Private Amenities: Direct access to two brand-new, exclusive private luxury bathrooms located along the right field line.

Weather-Proof Views: Two massive garage doors installed by Fawley Overhead Door face the field, allowing the space to completely open up or close depending on the weather.

Ballpark Transformations & Construction Timeline

To accommodate the new structure, the stadium underwent a massive footprint shift: the right field foul pole was cut and moved inward by 36 feet, the right field corner grass was removed, and the 1st baseline bullpen was permanently relocated to the right-center outfield next to the Oberon Oasis.

Local contractors and material partners are working around the clock to bring the structure to life:

Architectural Design: Engineering and architectural planning for the modern structure was completed by the team at Abonmarche.

Foundation Support: Kent Foundation Solutions anchored the building using 30 heavy-duty helical screw piles to ensure instant stability in the stadium's soft, high-water-table soil.

Structural Steel: The OIK team stepped in during the initial phase of the project to successfully erect the building's steel structure.

Premium Materials: Industry leaders Builders FirstSource and their partners (Trex, LP SmartSide, and Weekes Forest Products) supplied the top-tier building materials for the project.

Deck & Building Construction: Adam Garland Construction is handling the physical build of the outdoor deck and indoor building structure, tracking for completion by the first week of June.

Electrical & Utilities: ROC Electric completed initial trenching and wiring in April and will finalize indoor power immediately following structural framing.

Luxury Restrooms: Dan Wood Company outfitted the plumbing for the new private restrooms (renovated from the old Umpire's Locker Room), while the Wow 1 Day Painting Team finished the floors with durable epoxy.

Finishing Touches: In mid-to-late June, Reliable Glass will install the indoor doors, Moon Painting will refresh the interior spaces with a pristine coat of paint, and Migala Carpet One will complete the indoor flooring.

New Field Layout & Landscape Improvements

In addition to the physical building, major renovations were made to the playing surface to match the new right-field geometry and enhance overall field quality:

Warning Track Excavation: Lounsbury Excavating managed the intensive excavating of the right field turf and warning track to clear space for the building and the neighboring Oberon Oasis.

New Sod & Field Upgrades: Naylor Landscape stepped in to lay down fresh sod and execute overall field enhancements, ensuring a beautiful, professional-grade playing layout.

Field Separation: Superior Fence & Rail will install new safety fencing separating the active field of play from both The Corner Club and the Oberon Oasis.

"None of these ballpark enhancements would be possible without a shared vision for the future of our community," Colopy added. "We owe a massive thank you to the City of Kalamazoo and the Kalamazoo Parks team. Their continuous support, guidance, and hands-on help with our ongoing stadium projects have been vital. We are incredibly proud to make this major private investment into a city-owned asset, ensuring that Honor Credit Union Stadium remains a premier entertainment destination for Kalamazoo families for decades to come."

Additional upgrades welcoming fans to the stadium for the 2026 season include an approved long-term lease extension through 2038, new box seating, expanded protective netting, new concessions outlets, and an updated team store.







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