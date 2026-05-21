Dock Spiders Announce Watch Parties for the 2026 Season

Published on May 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, in partnership with local corporate sponsors, have announced a series of six watch parties for select road games at bars and restaurants throughout the Fond du Lac area. These watch parties are designed to bring the energy and excitement of Herr-Baker Field on the road, giving fans a chance to gather, cheer on the Dock Spiders, and enjoy the game-day atmosphere together. Fans attending can look forward to promotional giveaways, chances to win tickets, and special food and drink offerings from participating local establishments, making each watch party a fun and engaging experience for the community while the team is on the road.

Watch parties for the 2026 season will be on the following dates at the locations listed below:

Wednesday, June 3, 6:35 p.m. - Fond du Lac Beer Company, 21 4th St Ct, Fond du Lac

Thursday, June 11, 5:35 p.m. - Mount Calvary Hall, 155 Fond du Lac St, Mount Calvary

Wednesday, June 24, 6:05 p.m. - Hotel Retlaw, One N Main St, Fond du Lac

Tuesday, June 30, 6:05 p.m. - Blue Line Tavern, 88 S Main St, Fond du Lac

Wednesday, July 22, 6:35 p.m. - Knuth Brewing Company, 230 Watson St, Ripon

Wednesday, July 29, 6:35 p.m. - Fond du Lac Beer Company, 21 4th St Ct, Fond du Lac

"Over the past few seasons, our road game watch parties have become a fun and impactful way for us to connect with sports fans across the community," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "Our app-based broadcasts make it easy to follow the Dock Spiders when you can't be at Herr-Baker Field. Our goal is to have Dock Spiders games playing in bars and restaurants throughout the area all summer long."

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







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