Three Standout Collegiate Stars Join MoonDogs

Published on May 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs continue to strengthen the 2026 roster with the additions of outfielders Jack Mislan and Korbin Pettigrew, along with right-handed pitcher Nate Phillips. The trio brings a mix of power at the plate, speed on the bases, and consistency on the mound to Mankato for the upcoming summer season.

Jack Mislan joins the MoonDogs after putting together an impressive start to his collegiate career at Lafayette College. The sophomore outfielder from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, started 45 games for the Leopards in 2025 while batting .261 with 43 hits, 36 RBI, and eight home runs. Mislan has already totaled 13 career home runs and 57 RBI during his time at Lafayette, showcasing his ability to drive in runs and provide power. Defensively, he has also been reliable in the outfield, recording 124 putouts with a .935 fielding percentage.

Korbin Pettigrew will head to Mankato after beginning his collegiate career at both Gaston Community College and Southwestern Illinois Community College before transferring to the University of Illinois Chicago. Pettigrew's breakout season came at Southwestern Illinois, where he played in 56 games and tallied 71 hits, 11 doubles, eight triples, one home run, and 51 RBI while adding 13 stolen bases. His ability to impact the game both at the plate and on the basepaths gives the MoonDogs another versatile offensive weapon heading into the summer.

On the mound, Nate Phillips brings a proven track record of success from Southwestern Illinois College. The sophomore right-hander has compiled a dominant 12-3 collegiate record with a 2.67 ERA across 104.2 innings pitched over the last two seasons. Phillips has struck out 114 batters while issuing just 23 walks, showing strong command and swing-and-miss ability throughout his collegiate career.

Phillips impressed during the 2025 season with a 7-0 record and 56 strikeouts in 55.2 innings before following it up in 2026 with a 2.39 ERA, 58 strikeouts, and four saves in 49 innings pitched. Phillips has consistently delivered for Southwestern Illinois and adds another dependable arm to the MoonDogs pitching staff.

Mislan, Pettigrew, and Phillips, and the rest of the MoonDogs are set to take the field for the 2026 season on Monday, May 25, when they host the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field in Mankato. Season tickets, group outings, flex plans, and Opening Day ticket packages are on sale now with ticket information available at www.mankatomoondogs.com or by calling the MoonDogs ticket office at (507) 625-7047. The MoonDogs office is also open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 1221 Caledonia St., Mankato, MN.







Northwoods League Stories from May 21, 2026

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