Dock Spiders Announce Additions and Upgrades to Herr-Baker Field

Published on May 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders today announced the exciting enhancements coming to Herr-Baker Field for the 2026 season, headlined by a new AstroTurf playing surface as part of a collaboration with Marian University and numerous community partners. The 10th season of Dock Spiders baseball will feature multiple ballpark upgrades, new and improved picnic spaces, new promotions, and new food options that will truly upgrade the experience at a Dock Spiders game.

HERR-BAKER FIELD FACILITY UPGRADES

AstroTurf Playing Surface - A new, state of the art turf field will provide no field delays due to weather and will provide everyone that uses the field a safe place to play.

Carbliss Corner - A new covered group picnic space has been added down the third base line near Rounding Third. This area will be available for companies and groups to rent on a nightly basis and includes an all-you-care-to-eat buffet along with two beverages.

New Seats in Section 100 - In collaboration with Marian University, all seats in Section 100 (behind home plate) have been replaced and now include cupholders.

VIP Suite Refresh - The Horicon Bank VIP Suites have always offered upscale amenities in a private, climate-controlled setting. The inside portion of each suite now features a harvest table with seating for ten allowing for easier socialization.

Added Patio Tables - The team has added field-level patio tables on both the first and third-base lines. These will be available for purchase as part of packages and for individual games. The popular patio tables will continue to include waitstaff service with complimentary food and two beverages.

Improved Sight Lines - Fans watching the game from the field level on the first and third-base lines will enjoy the game from much closer than ever before as foul territory has been reduced, down the lines, by over 20 feet.

Clubhouse Refresh - Dock Spiders players will enjoy new carpeting and added amenities in their locker room.

New and Added Netting - Backstop netting has been added at a height of 30 feet to extend in front of all fixed box and bleacher seats. Additional netting has been added in front of the field-level patio tables. The netting itself has been upgraded to a premium, thinner material that provides for better views of on-field action.

NEW DOCK SPIDERS FOOD AND BEVERAGE OFFERINGS

Salmon's Meat Products - The Dock Spiders have added Salmon's Meat Products, a Wisconsin-based meat producer for over 100 years, as the official sausage of the Dock Spiders. Salmon's will provide premium brats and natural casing hot dogs for fans at the ballpark. The Herr-Baker Field menu will also feature "Bratchos" (nachos piled with nacho cheese, salsa, jalapenos, and brat coins) as a treat for fans to enjoy their locally-produced products.

Local Craft Beer Offerings - In addition to the team's long-time local partnerships with Fox River Brewing Company and Knuth Brewing Company, the Dock Spiders will also offer craft beer from Fond du Lac Beer Company and Hoya Hop House.

Slugger Wine Company - For the first time ever, the Dock Spiders will offer wine at the ballpark. Sauvignon Blanc (white) and Cabernet Sauvignon (red) will be available by the glass at the Home Plate Cantina and by the bottle in the Horicon Bank VIP Suites.

Farmer Brothers Coffee - Also, for the first time ever, the Dock Spiders will offer coffee at the Festival Grill, the ballpark's main concession stand.

Gillie Cookies - The Dock Spiders have once again partnered with Gilles to serve the popular, local favorite at the ballpark.

Food Fight Additions - Fans in the community had a chance to voice their opinion for additions to the 2026 menu in the first-ever Food Fight fan vote. In addition to Bratchos, the Dock Spiders menu will feature three new sandwiches: Three Little Pigs Sandwich (pulled pork, bacon, and brat coins), Bacon Cheeseburger (grilled hamburger with American cheese and bacon strips), and the Spider Sandwich (juicy chicken tenders with bacon strips).

Surfside All-You-Can-Eat Seats - The popular all-you-can-eat seats will continue to offer bar top seating with personal wait staff, but the area will now feature additional premium drink options including Surfside, a refreshing, ready-to-drink cocktail.

Picnic Space Food Additions - Dock Spiders picnic spaces will now enjoy homemade pasta salad and additional dessert options.

"Our 10th season is a landmark moment for the Dock Spiders organization and the Fond du Lac community," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "These upgrades to Herr-Baker Field reflect our commitment to delivering a first-class experience for our fans, players, and partners. From the new AstroTurf surface and enhanced seating to expanded food and beverage options, every addition was made with our community in mind. We're proud to continue building something special in Fond du Lac and can't wait to welcome fans back for an unforgettable 2026 season."

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play with their first home game on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:35 p.m. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from May 5, 2026

Dock Spiders Announce Additions and Upgrades to Herr-Baker Field - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

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