Dock Spiders and TDS Telecom Partner for "You'Ve Been Ticketed" Program

Published on April 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Fond du Lac Police Department law enforcement officers will be handing out Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tickets to area kids as part of the "You've Been Ticketed" program, in partnership with TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS).

The goal of the program is to encourage safe and responsible behavior in the young people of the Fond du Lac community. Kids who are "caught" in a responsible act - such as wearing a bike helmet, observing pedestrian rules, or helping with a neighborhood cleanup - will receive one free ticket to a Dock Spiders baseball game. Ticket vouchers will be valid for any 2026 Dock Spiders regular season home game.

"Sometimes the most meaningful lessons come from being recognized for doing the right thing," said Fond du Lac Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein. "Through this program, we're building relationships, celebrating positive choices, and reminding our kids that they are seen, valued, and supported. It's about creating connections that last far beyond a single moment and showing our young people that what they do matters. We're truly grateful for our partnerships with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and TDS that make opportunities like this possible."

"In addition to extending our fiber internet network throughout the region, TDS Telecom is proud to support our communities and terrific local initiatives like the 'You've Been Ticketed' program," said TDS Telecom Manager of Regional Field Marketing Dawn Nowakowski. "We're looking forward to seeing the community at the ballpark for another season of Fond du Lac Dock Spiders baseball."

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from April 16, 2026

Dock Spiders and TDS Telecom Partner for "You'Ve Been Ticketed" Program - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

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