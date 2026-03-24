Dock Spiders to Host Fan Fest on May 24

Published on March 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Fans of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will get their first look at the 2026 club during the team's second annual Fan Fest at Herr-Baker Field on Sunday, May 24 presented by Horicon Bank. Gates for the event will open at noon and an exhibition game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase.

The team is set to take on members of the Manitowoc Bandits, formerly the Manitowoc Skunks of the Northwoods League and recent members of the Shoreland Baseball League, at 1:05 p.m. in an exhibition matchup. Post-game autographs presented by Kwik Trip will also highlight the day's events.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 2025 schedule is highlighted by 14 giveaway items this season. The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and includes a bobblehead, a bucket hat, an adjustable hat, a jersey relic baseball card, and a beach towel. For a limited time, each ticket package purchased or renewed includes a complimentary ticket for Opening Night. The home schedule also features Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, and gameday themes. Individual game tickets are available now online at dockspiders.com.

The 2025 season saw five former Dock Spiders make their Major League debuts. Infielder Caleb Durbin debuted for the Milwaukee Brewers (later traded to Boston), outfielder Chandler Simpson (Tampa Bay), right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert (San Diego, later traded to Kansas City), infielder Tim Elko (Chicago-AL), and infielder Ryan Ritter (Colorado) also made their Major League debuts. This group of players brings the total number to eight players in the majors with Fond du Lac ties. The team won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of 45 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including two selections last season.

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10 th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







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