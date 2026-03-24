Rockers Fortify Pitching Staff with Addition of Four Arms

Published on March 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have announced the addition of four right-handed pitchers to the staff for the 2026 season. Max Wagar (Bryant & Stratton-Ohio), Caden Roth (Ohlone College), Ricky Howell (Harding University) and Henry Irwin (Modesto Junior College) have all been signed to contracts.

Max Wagar - RHP - 6'5"/225 - Redshirt Sophomore

Wagar is experiencing a stellar start to his season, having made three starts while posting a 2-1 record and sparkling 2.77 ERA for the Bryant & Stratton (Ohio) Bobcats. In 13 innings on the bump, he has allowed only seven hits while tallying 22 strikeouts. Last season he made three starts, spanning 13.1 innings while logging 14 strikeouts. Wagar is a native of Medina, Ohio.

Caden Roth - RHP - 6'8"/215 - Sophomore

Standing a towering 6'8", Roth has appeared in six games this spring for Ohlone College, racking up 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched. Last spring he made 15 appearances, starting one game, and struck out 12 batters in 15.2 innings. Roth hails from Pleasanton, California.

Ricky Howell - RHP - 6'1"/190 - Junior

Howell will join his Harding University teammate and fellow right-handed pitcher Keaton Baird in Green Bay this summer. This spring he has appeared in 10 games, making one start, while tossing 13.1 innings and recording nine strikeouts early in the season. Before transferring to Harding, Howell attended Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Illinois where he made 16 appearances, 10 starts, and posted a 4-3 record during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 31 career innings at Wabash Valley, he struck out 27 batters. Howell is from Anderson, Indiana.

Henry Irwin - RHP - 6'3"/190 - Redshirt Freshman

Irwin is getting his first college action this spring for Modesto Junior College in California, where he has appeared in four games on the season. In 3.1 innings in relief, he has allowed two hits while recording four strikeouts. Irwin is from San Luis Obispo, California.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are also available. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from March 24, 2026

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