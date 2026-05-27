Rockers Set for Home Opener against Woodchucks

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers stand for the National Anthem

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers stand for the National Anthem(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers are off to a hot start in 2026, winning the first two games of the season vs. the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, outscoring their opponent 20-6 during the opening set.

Green Bay will host the same team they last saw on their home turf, the Wausau Woodchucks, who they defeated in the Great Lakes West subdivision series, two games to zero. The Rockers then traveled to Wausau, won, and made it a sweep of their in-division rival. Last year's regular season series was taken by the Rockers, 7-5, which included a 5-2 record at home and a 4-3 record on the road.

On the bump for the Rockers for the home opener is returner Alex LePage, who starred in the 2025 season, which included a nod to the 2025 All-Star game. He finished 4-1, with a 3.41 ERA in seven games. He totalled 35 strikeouts, walked only five batters, and had a sub-one WHIP. In his one inning pitched in the 2025 All-Star Game, LePage faced 5 batters, allowing just 1 earned run and 1 hit.

On Wausau's side, fifth-year field manager Corey Thompson will give the nod to southpaw Carter White, a returner from the 2025 squad who made the postseason. In six games, White went 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA, striking out 27 and walking 15. The native of Kewanee, Illinois, wrapped up his junior season at Eastern Michigan, appearing in 16 games with four starts.

The last time Green Bay started 3-0 in a season was 2023, in which they won their first four games, in a season that concluded with the franchise's first Northwoods League championship. The Rockers will attempt to start 3-0 for just the second time in more than a decade.

Gates open at 5:30 with a pre-game concert featuring Amy Jo & The Glow Down, and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Rockers Northwoods League Championship blanket.

The Rockers return home on Friday, May 29th, vs. the Madison Mallards, to begin their 20th season celebration all weekend long. A select number of fans arriving early to the games 6:35 first pitch, will receive a 20th Season Celebration Nesting Doll, featuring all three identities of Green Bay Baseball. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

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