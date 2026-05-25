Rockers Begin Quest for Back-To-Back Titles

Published on May 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers, coming off a 2025 Northwoods League title, will open the season on the road, in a duel with a division rival, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

After winning the first half of the 2025 season with a 22-11 record, the Rockers entered the postseason at 42-28, which was 3rd best overall in the Great Lakes West. Green Bay swept the Wausau Woodchucks in the subdivision series, which included a thrilling 8-4 victory at Capital Credit Union Park, and game 2, 6-4 on the road in Wausau. The Rockers then traveled to Traverse City, winning the Great Lakes Championship vs. the Pit Spitters, 10-5. On August 14th, Green Bay completed a 4-run comeback to take down Duluth in a thrilling Northwoods League title game, which marked their 2nd championship in two seasons.

This season, the Rockers return 11 players from the 2025 squad, which include: Eli Selga, David Ballenilla, Max Humphrey, Parker Martin, Aidan Kuni, Joe Mennella, Alex LePage, KJ Ward, Keaton Baird, Caden Crask-Weeks, and Cord Copley. Additionally, Field Manager Josh Merrill is back for a second season at the helm, after leading Green Bay to 42 wins in the regular season, and an undefeated postseason performance.

Jiyeoung Park will get the nod on opening day for the Rockers, after posting a 5-1 record in 10 appearances, with a 4.87 ERA for New Mexico Military Institute. For the Rafters, they will look to true freshman Aidan Tomlinson, of the University of Oklahoma.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is Wednesday, May 27th as the Rockers host the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:35. Gates open at 5:30 with a pre-game concert featuring Amy Jo & The Glow Down and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Rockers Northwoods League Championship blanket. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







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