Meet the 2026 Larks Roster

Published on May 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Pitchers

Gavin Parkerson - Parkland College

In 2025 he recorded a whopping 83 strikeouts in his 57.0 innings pitched, which contributed to his 3.32 ERA. In high school, he was also named to the All-County Team during his sophomore, junior, and senior years, and was named to the All-Conference Team as a sophomore and junior.

AJ Minyard - College of San Mateo

AJ's arm saw plenty of use last season. During his freshman year with the Bulldogs he pitched for 71.0 innings, recording a 3.93 ERA. His hard work and endurance throughout the season paid off, with his outings leading him to an 8-2 record.

Colton Bagshaw - Minot State University

Colton will be one of the more experienced members of the Larks pitching staff. Currently a Junior at Minot State, he has also spent time in the Expedition League with the Casper Horseheads (2021) and the Independence League with the Gem City Bison (2022).

Nathan Fisher -Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

A younger member of the pitching staff, Nathan is a redshirt freshman with the Golden Norsemen. The right-handed pitcher will get some great experience with his school before taking the field with the Larks this summer.

Trenton Mitchell - Metropolitan Community College

Trenton is currently playing in his sophomore season with the Wolves. As a freshman, he had 11 mound appearances for a total of 23 innings pitched. In an outing against Three Rivers, he recorded 3 strikeouts in his 3 innings pitched, helping the team get to their 14-4 victory over the Raiders.

Andrew Shaw - Stanford University

A freshman with the Cardinals, Andrew is already off to a hot start, striking out 9 batters and only walking 1. Last year while playing for his high school, he played a big role in his team winning the High School Spring Opener Tournament at Lakepoint. Andrew will bring great energy to the team this summer.

Derek Valdez - University of Hawaii

Derek put up fantastic numbers last season. A dominant starter for his previous school, Cerritos College, he pitched for 110.1 innings, and recorded 84 strikeouts, a 1.63 ERA, and a 12-3 record. In his first season with Hawaii, he's already recorded 3 strikeouts with no walks, and a 3.37 ERA.

Jake Gimbel - Heartland Community College

A sophomore from Shorewood, IL, Jake has already had some great outings in his spring season with the Hawks. So far, he's struck out 11 batters in his 6.2 innings on the mound, while only walking three. Last season he threw for 25.0 innings and struck out 31 batters, and in 2026 he is well on his way to surpassing those stats.

Adam Wandzel - Northwood University

Adam recently began his redshirt sophomore season at Northwood. Last season, the Michigan native pitched 31.2 innings, earning a 1.71 ERA and allowing only 6 runs all season. In high school he earned both All-State and All-Conference in back to back years (2022 and 2023).

Breylynn Courtney - Eastern Florida State College

Breylynn is a freshman on the Titans roster, and is on his way to a great first season with the team. Having thrown for 13.1 innings so far, he's struck out 16 batters while only walking 5, and earned a record of 1-0. In a February game against State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, he struck out 7 batters in 4 innings with no earned runs.

Ethan Loffer - Lake Land College

A sophomore on the Lakers roster, Ethan has been a productive member of the pitching staff thus far. During one of his 11 appearances this season, he struck out 10 batters in 5.1 innings, walking none. His current total of 46 strikeouts and 3-1 record give Larks fans plenty to be excited about for the coming season.

Jordan Watkins - United States Airforce Academy

A freshman in the Air Force, Watkins has thrown for 18 innings so far this season. In his best outing, he spent 4 innings on the mound, striking out 3 batters, while only walking 1 and allowing no earned runs. Jordan will continue to progress with the Air Force before making his trip to Bismarck this summer.

Sage Stout - University of Southern Indiana

This is not the first time the sophomore pitcher from Evansville, Indiana has spent time on a summer collegiate roster. In 2025, Sage played for the Dubois County Bombers, a team in the Prospect League, where he struck out 16 batters in 5 outings. Sage's experience is a welcome addition to the Larks pitching staff.

Seth Dreeszen - Metro State University of Denver

Seth is in his junior season with the Roadrunners. Last year, He pitched for Linn-Benton Community College, striking out 14 in his 14 innings on the mound. He kept the earned runs to a minimum, ending the season with a 3.86 ERA.

Hunter Doyle - Fort Scott Community College

The right-handed pitcher is a redshirt freshman for the Greyhounds. This season he struck out 20 batters in 20.2 innings, earning himself a record of 3-3. While Hunter is one of the younger members of the Larks pitching staff, he will bring great energy to the team this summer.

Luke Walter - Wheeling Jesuit University

Prior to his transfer to the Cardinals, Luke had quite the career at Otterbein University, spending three years on the team. Over the course of his career there, he pitched for 124 innings, recorded 86 strikeouts, and finished with a combined ERA of 4.06. One of the few seniors on the Larks roster, Luke's experience on the mound will help keep the Larks steady this summer.

Gage Miller - Des Moines Area Community College

A Mandan native, Gage has proudly played Legion Baseball for the Chiefs for the last several years. His current season in Des Moines is also gearing him up nicely to play in Bismarck this summer, as he's recorded 42 strikeouts in 32 innings so far, walking only 11 batters. Fans can cheer loudly for the local as he makes his Northwoods League debut in Bismarck.

Tanner Groseclose - Minot State University

Another local player, Tanner hails originally from Bismarck. He's had a good start to his freshman season in Minot State, posting a 4.63 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 11.2 innings. As he continues to develop, he will make a great addition to the pitching staff this summer.

Tyson Greenwood - Mineral Area College

Tyson will be a familiar face to Larks fans after his time on the Bismarck roster in 2025. In his best outing with the team, he struck out 4 batters in his 5 innings, only allowing 1 earned run. This season at Mineral Area College, Tyson has recorded 32 strikeouts in 41.1 innings, with a 4.14 ERA.

Cody Delfavero - Parkland College

Last season was a great start to Cody's collegiate baseball career. As a freshman he pitched 60.1 innings and struck out 68 batters, walking only 16. In a Region 24 Tournament last spring, he struck out 4 in 2 innings without giving up any runs, helping to contribute to his team's 7-1 victory over the Danville Jaguars.

Brayden Schnurbusch - John A. Logan Community College

The redshirt freshman from Lake Saint Louis, MO has already had some productive time on the mound this season. In a recent game against Vincennes University he struck out 3 in 1.1 innings, without allowing any earned runs or walks. Brayden also has some summer ball experience under his belt, having spent the 2025 season with the O'Fallon Hoots of the Prospect League.

Jakeb Koop - Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa

Jakeb is a redshirt sophomore on the Mavericks roster. In a recent outing against Iowa Lakes Community College, he struck out 6 batters in his 3.2 innings, helping his team achieve their 7-6 victory over the Lakers. He also has yet to commit an error on the field, while recording 2 putouts.

Jacob Burgess - University of Mary

In his sophomore season pitching for the Marauders, Jacob has done a great job keeping the opposition from reaching home plate. Over his 21 innings on the mound, he's only allowed 8 earned runs, resulting in his 3.43 ERA. No stranger to baseball in Bismarck, Jacob won't have to wait much longer before playing before a hometown crowd once again.

Infielders

Jackson Crider - Drury University

A sophomore, Jackson has been a dominant member of the Panthers offense. Last season, he recorded a massive .434 batting average that included 11 home runs and 43 RBI. Jackson also spent last summer playing in the Prospect League with the Thrillville Thrillbillies, where he recorded an OPS of over 1.000. Look for Jackson to make big plays at the plate this summer.

Logan Aguilar - Grossmont College

Logan recorded big numbers during his freshman season with the Griffins. A batting average of .354, 32 RBI, and an OPS of .978 were enough to earn some significant recognition from his conference. In April of 2025, he was named to the All-PCAC (Pacific Coast Athletic Conference) First Team as the First Team All-League Infielder.

Noah Rodriguez - University of Hawaii

Formerly of the Rochester Honkers in 2024, Noah will join the Bismarck Larks roster in 2026. Most recently at Mt. San Antonio College, his speed led him to ten stolen bases and contributed to his 49 runs in the 2025 season. Noah will join the University of Hawaii this spring.

Andrew Guevara - Southwestern College

Andrew was an incredibly effective member of the Jaguars' offense last spring. A total of 37 hits contributed to 22 RBI and a batting average of .327. He also contributed on defense in a big way, recording 157 putouts and committing only one error all season. Andrew's skill on both sides of the plate will be an important part of the Larks' winning strategy in 2026.

Anthony (Joey) Canzoni - Saint Louis University

The redshirt sophomore has had an effective season on the Billikens' roster. Offensively, he has recorded 21 RBIs on 37 hits so far, including 3 home runs. He has been equally impressive defensively, tallying 38 putouts and a whopping 86 assists, making him dangerous every time he takes the field.

Jayden Patel - Parkland College

Jayden can produce some big moments on the field. Of his 34 hits with the Cobras last spring, eight of them were doubles and two were home runs. His total OPS for the season was .917, making him extremely reliable to get on base when got to the plate.

Andrew (Hutson) Guinn - Eastern Florida State College

The infielder for the Titans fits every definition of power hitter, putting big numbers on the board this spring. With a .317 average, he's hit 4 home runs, 4 doubles, and a triple, all of which contribute to his 24 RBIs. His 32 hits over the past few months have put him in a great position to make some big moves this summer with the Larks.

Outfielders

Kiefer Tarnoki - Western Kentucky University

A recent transfer to the Hilltoppers, Kiefer is effective on both offense and defense. Last season at Lakeland College, he put up a .355 batting average alongside 47 RBI and 6 home runs, while also completing 121 putouts in the field. He will be a dangerous part of the Larks strategy whenever he touches the turf this summer.

Carmelo Rivera - California State University, Monterey Bay

Previously playing for West Valley College, Carmelo's glove proved to be a dangerous part of the Vikings' defense. Last season he recorded 139 putouts and committed no errors. The power behind his swing was equally impressive, as his batting average of .301 included 11 doubles, 2 triples, and 3 home runs.

Ezra Farmer - Colorado Mesa University

Ezra may be one of the most experienced players to ever be on a Larks roster. Prior to moving to Colorado, he spent time in the Philadelphia Phillies' farm system, making it as high as their Low-A team, the Clearwater Threshers.

Jake Ottensmeier - Eastern Illinois University

Jake will have to aim extremely high if he wants to beat out the stats from his freshman season. Last year he averaged .329 at the plate and stole 5 bases, also earning himself an OPS of .815. Jake was also perfect in the field, committing no errors and putting out 54 opponents.

Nicholas Guidici - Parkland College

A sophomore with the Cobras, Nicholas has a lot to offer. Last season he was a productive part of the offensive and defensive strategy, contributing a .279 batting average, 3 home runs, and a perfect fielding percentage from no errors committed.

Kenneth (Connor) Guy - Virginia Tech

While he's committed to playing for the Hokies this upcoming school year, Connor has had quite the season at St. Johns River State College. With 41 hits and 30 walks, he's a guy that knows how to get on base. The outfielder also earned 32 RBIs this past year, and won't be looking to slow down anytime soon as he makes his trek to Bismarck.

Kaden Johnson - Concordia University-St. Paul

Kaden is a monster at the plate. The 6' 195lbs outfielder has hit 10 doubles, 4 triples, and 10 home runs this season, earning 32 RBIs. His 59 hits and 31 walks have resulted in a 1.032 OPS, getting him on base for well over half of his 184 at-bats. A big bat like his is exactly what the Larks need to beef up their offense for the summer.

Catchers

Michael Carrano Jr. - Illinois State University

Formerly playing for Parkland College, Michael is explosive at the plate. Last spring he recorded a .439 batting average, 44 RBIs, and a 1.204 OPS. His bat has been hot this season with the Illinois State Redbirds as well, as he's batted .357 with 3 home runs and an OPS of 1.292.

Logan Keilen - Central Michigan University

A redshirt freshman with the Chippewas, Logan has already done some significant damage from behind the dish, with 86 putouts and only 3 errors so far this spring. On offense, he's earned a .300 batting average and 17 RBIs, making him an exciting addition to the roster.

Xander Schmitt - Drury University

Another redshirt freshman, Xander is having a great first season with the Panthers. With 97 putouts and a .946 fielding percentage, he's been a highly effective member of the defense. Offensively, he's put up a .316 batting average and a 1.017 OPS.

Connor Mendell - Northern Illinois

Connor's time with the Huskies is not his only collegiate baseball experience. In 2025, Mendell found himself on the roster of the O'Fallon Hoots of the Prospect League. He dominated the field with a .362 average and 33 RBIs, along with 3 home runs.

Blade Carver - East Carolina University

Blade is in his junior season with the Pirates. Last year at Northern Oklahoma College, he wielded a massive bat, hitting .391 with 71 RBIs, 23 home runs, and a combined 22 doubles and triples. His legs carried him far as well; he used his speed to steal 21 bases, which heavily contributed to his 61 runs.

Ricardo Aponte - Indiana University of Pennsylvania

A familiar face, Ricardo Aponte will be returning for his second summer in Bismarck. Last season, he was one of the most effective members of the roster, making big plays on offense and defense. His 53 hits, 4 home runs, and 33 RBIs contributed to him becoming the 2025 Lark of the Year, and the first-ever Larks Iron Man Award winner. The Iron Man goes to the player who demonstrates exceptional durability, commitment, and reliability by being consistently available and contributing throughout the majority of the summer season.

Matthew Carrano - Parkland College

Matthew will be playing alongside his older brother Michael on the Larks roster this summer. A sophomore with the Cobras, Matthew's spring season has started off well, with 23 hits, 3 home runs, and a 1.001 OPS. He and his brother will be a great addition to the Larks offensive and defensive strategy this year.

Bryson Mohs - Bismarck State College

Previously playing for Dakota County Technical College, Bryson is in his junior season at BSC. Already off to a hot start, he's recorded 130 putouts and a .972 fielding percentage this season while also hitting a .360 average, 18 hits, and a home run.

Sean Saiki - University of Mary

Sean's had a great first spring with the Marauders, making every one of his at-bats count. He currently sports a .333 batting average, and has racked up 8 hits, 6 RBIs, and an .804 OPS. With summer right around the corner, the catcher won't be traveling far to make his Northwoods League debut in Bismarck.







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