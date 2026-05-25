Pitching Clicks, Growlers Defeat Pit Spitter in Opening Game

Published on May 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (1-0) rode a strong start from Bryce Brassfield defeating the Traverse City Pit Spitters (0-1) in the opening game of the Northwoods League season.

"Him being out there for six innings allow me to use our 'win pen.' Bryce did a really good job doing exactly what was asked of him," Manager Cody Piechocki said following the win.

The Growlers would score a run in the second, third, and fourth with the first run of 2026 scoring on a wild pitch from Jake Brown, who threw two innings of one run ball. In the top of the fourth Traverse City would threaten, loading the bases with two outs but Brassfield would extinguish the fire forcing a popout from Cody Freitas. The only Pit Spitter run would come off Brassfield, with Sam Kaczmarek bringing home Jake Brown on a sacrifice fly.

"The top of the order got on base and had a couple of clutch RBIs. They set the rest of the lineup up and did a great job, they all did a really nice job," Piechocki said.

Brassfield would depart after six strong innings, but not before the Kalamazoo offense added some support, scoring three of Traverse City's Gabe Helder with Nick Frontino and Nate Webb picking up their first RBI of the season. After Brassfield, Brody Houseman, Henry Slaby, and RJ Anglin would each throw a scoreless inning with Anglin finishing the Pit Spitters off in-order in the ninth.

The Growlers noted preseason that they're not superstitious, but "a little stitious" and know that there's an every-other-year of championship run currently going on. Maybe a little more fuel to the fire was added today, as six of the last seven Northwoods League champions have won their opening game. However, Piechocki and his crew know that's not something to worry about for 72 more games.

The Growlers and Pit Spitters play game two of the series Tuesday morning with first pitch scheduled for 10:35 a.m. at Honor Credit Union Stadium. The stadium will be filled with elementary school kids as Kalamazoo hosts another "Education Day" allowing students from the area to witness Growlers baseball while providing them with a lunch and STEM fair pregame.







Northwoods League Stories from May 25, 2026

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