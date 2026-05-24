Joshua Algarin Chooses to Play for Kalamazoo Growlers over Battle Creek Battle Jacks in 2026

Published on May 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Josh Algarin (2025 NWL All-Star) looks pretty happy to be playing for the Growlers this summer.

He was the lone All-Star who played for the Battle Creek Battle Jacks last summer.

But he decided he'd rather play in Kalamazoo, MI this summer.

He received the 2025 Rawlings Hitting Award (highest batting average at a given position).

He batted .366 with 86 hits, 48 RBI's & 18 stolen bases in 61 games last year as a member of a rival team.







Northwoods League Stories from May 24, 2026

Joshua Algarin Chooses to Play for Kalamazoo Growlers over Battle Creek Battle Jacks in 2026 - Kalamazoo Growlers

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