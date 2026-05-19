Growlers Unveil Full Roster for 2026

Published on May 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







[KALAMAZOO, MI] - The Kalamazoo Growlers are excited to unveil their preseason roster for the 2026 season as they look to build upon two Northwoods League Championships since 2022.

Back in the 'Zoo

The Growlers 2026 roster will see eight returners from the 2025 team, including Jack Crittendon (Northwood), the Growlers record holder for pitching wins in a single-season. Jeremiah Holder (Villanova) will return after finishing fourth on last season's team in innings pitched, and continuing to grow in college, making 20 appearances for Villanova during the collegiate season. On the hitting side, Trevor Johnson (Duke) finished fourth among qualified Growlers in on-base percentage a year ago and will also return to the confines of Homer Stryker Field in 2026. In the infield, Case Sullivan (Valparaiso) appeared in nine games and recorded 32 at-bats and will return as a shortstop option for Kalamazoo.

Additionally, Bryce Brassfield (Saint Cloud St.), who went 4-0 with a 4.19 ERA one year ago will join the Growlers for his third season. Brassfield threw four scoreless innings in the playoffs and earned the win in Kalamazoo's 2024 championship game.

"We're very excited for the returning faces to the team this year. These are guys with playoff experience who will be valuable to our team from game 1 to 72," Growlers head coach Cody Piechocki said.

Conference Ties

The Growlers will roster 18 players from power five programs in 2026, with the ACC boasting the most players with seven from the conference. Five Big Ten programs will send players in 2026, including Josh Campbell (Michigan) who will bring his talents to Kalamazoo after recording a .348 on-base percentage in 30 games played in the Wolverine outfield. Charlie Wortham (Mississippi State) and Hutson Chance (Tennessee) are two of the four position players that will represent the Southeastern Conference.

The Mid-American Conference is well represented on the 2026 roster, featuring five players including Peyton Williams (Kent State) who has recorded a 2.55 ERA through 17.2 innings and will join the Growlers this season.

What to Watch

Kalamazoo will showcase one of the strongest outfields in the Northwoods League in 2026. Trevor Johnson, Josh Campbell, and Hutson Chance will add two more power five hitters around them in the outfield, as Chase Thomas (Texas Tech) and Brock Sell (Stanford) join. Additionally, 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Joshua Algarin (Walsh) will move to Kalamazoo from Battle Creek after hitting .366 while driving in 48 runs through 61 games as a Battle Jack.

The Growlers' outfield a year ago showcased plenty of flash and power in Jayce Lee and Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe who held a .421 and .413 on-base percentage respectively, however that outfield lacked a true third option. This season, Cody Piechocki and staff were particular about their outfield.

"We have a number of legitimate options in our outfield who are going to spend the summer battling one another. No doubt we'll have the best outfield in the league this year," Piechocki said.

Coaching Staff

Cody Piechocki returns to the Growlers for his 11th year and 14th in the Northwoods League. Piechocki is fifth all-time in Northwoods League history in career wins and is tied for fourth all-time in career playoff victories.

Greg Wright (pitching) and Eamon Horwedel (assistant) will join Piechocki's staff after both being with the Growlers a year ago. Wright managed a pitching staff that watched pitchers Jack Crittendon and Adam Berghorst be named to the league All-Star team. Horwedel will spend his second summer as a coach in Kalamazoo, but is maybe best known for his time on the mound, where he won two championships and set a Northwoods League record for wins in a career. Horwedel is only the second player to be named to the Kalamazoo Growlers hall of fame.

Parker Kauffmann (hitting) is the only new coach on the Growlers staff in 2026. Kauffmann spent last season as an assistant in Battle Creek and has spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Delta State University.

The full roster is as follows (alphabetical order):

Pitchers

RJ Anglin - Huntington

Wolfgang Braasch - Texas Tech

Bryce Brannon - Duke

Bryce Brassfield - Saint Cloud State

Bryan Carney - Olivet

Logan Cotton - Indiana

Jack Crittendon - Northwood

Christian Forniss - Northwestern

Jeremiah Holder - Villanova

Brody Houseman - Kalamazoo Valley CC

Hudson Lubbers - Aquinas

JJ Manion - Grand Valley State

Tyler Marx - Kalamazoo Valley CC

Coleman Morrison - Drury University

Michael Murphy - Xavier

Riley Niggemeyer - Madonna

Kyle O'Hearn - Grand Rapids CC

Hunter Pudlo - Jacksonville State

Henry Slaby - Eastern Michigan

Peyton Williams - Kent State

Chris Worley - Virginia

Catchers

Charlie Caruso - Northwestern

Carson Hintz - Benedictine College (KS)

Mitchell Morton - Xavier

Charlie Wortham - Mississippi State

Infielders

Alex Adams - Air Force

Brandon De Goti - Miami (FL)

Nick Frontino - Mississippi State

Peter Heintz - Grand Rapids CC

Brady Marshall - Kent State

Tylor Morehouse - Kellogg CC

Jack Reynolds - South Carolina

Landon Stewart - Air Force

Case Sullivan - Valparaiso

Teddy Tokheim - Stanford

Connor Walsh - Eastern Michigan

Nate Webb - Belmont

Outfielders

Bryce Adams - Wabash Valley

Joshua Algarin - Walsh

Josh Campbell - Michigan

Hutson Chance - Tennessee

Zaid Diaz - Troy

Trevor Johnson - Duke

Brock Sell - Stanford

Chase Thomas - Texas Tech

Coaching Staff

Cody Piechocki - Manager

Eamon Horwedel - Assistant

Parker Kauffmann - Hitting Coach

Greg Wright - Pitching Coach







Northwoods League Stories from May 19, 2026

Growlers Unveil Full Roster for 2026 - Kalamazoo Growlers

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