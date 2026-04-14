Honor Credit Union Announced as Exclusive Stadium Naming Rights Partner

Published on April 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers today announced Honor Credit Union as the stadium naming rights partner for their home venue, a long-term agreement designed to enhance fan experience, expand community events, and continued investment in Southwest Michigan. As part of this landmark agreement, the Growlers will officially call Honor Credit Union Stadium their home.

This new era balances honoring the past while building for the future. The field of play will continue to be known as Homer Stryker Field, inside the officially named Honor Credit Union Stadium. Located at Mayor's Riverfront Park, the stadium opened in 1963 and has been home to the Kalamazoo Kings, Kalamazoo Kodiaks, and Kalamazoo Lassies, an All-American Girls Professional Baseball League team.

"This partnership with Honor Credit Union is an exciting step forward for our organization and our community. Honor shares our vision for using fun to make a difference in the community while also creating unforgettable experiences at the stadium and investing in improvements that will benefit our fans for years to come," said Brian Colopy, Owner of the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The partnership between the Growlers and Honor Credit Union represents a shared commitment to enhancing the fan experience, investing in meaningful stadium improvements, and expanding the Growlers' ability to recruit, host, and execute premier events year-round at Honor Credit Union Stadium. Together, the organizations aim to make a lasting impact on the Kalamazoo community by creating a vibrant event venue that goes beyond just baseball.

"Our partnership with the Growlers is about creating great moments for families and fans while continuing to invest in experiences that make the ballpark special," said Scott McFarland, CEO of Honor Credit Union. "Just as the Growlers focus on making it a great day for every person who walks through the gate, Honor strives to create that same welcoming experience for every member."

A shared commitment to giving back is central to the partnership between Honor Credit Union and the Growlers. The collaboration creates opportunities to offer free and low-cost community events, while also supporting local nonprofit organizations and programs benefiting veterans, youth, and families across Southwest Michigan.

"At Honor, everything we do starts with the culture we build with our team, our members, and the communities we serve," said Heather Luciani, Chief Strategy Officer at Honor Credit Union. "We share a commitment to collaboration and community with the Growlers, making this partnership a natural fit. Whether someone lives here, works here, or is visiting for the day, we're excited to help create a place where people can come together and make lasting memories."

The Growlers, in partnership with the City of Kalamazoo, have already announced an approved long-term lease extension through 2038, new box seating, and expanded protective netting. Additional upgrades for the 2026 season include new concessions outlets and an updated team store. Further announcements concerning renovation and events are expected in the coming weeks leading up to Opening Day.

"This year alone, we have invested more into our stadium than we ever have in a single season," said Colopy. "The only reason these improvements can happen is because of our partnership with Honor Credit Union with continued support from the City of Kalamazoo. Together, we are building a gathering place that will continue to bring people together via baseball and live events."

Honor Credit Union Stadium is set to host the Kalamazoo Growlers' 13th Opening Day on Monday, May 25, at 1:05 p.m. against the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Following a record-breaking 2025 season that saw over 82,000 fans pass through the gates and 10 sellouts, the Growlers are introducing an elevated promotional lineup. The 2026 schedule features all-new Postgame Drone Show Nights, alongside traditional Postgame Fireworks and Special Theme Nights.







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