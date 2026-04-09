The World Will Know Us as Pop Stars: K-Pop Demon Hunters Night Is Saturday, June 27

Published on April 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







We're hosting an "Idol-Style" showdown where 3 lucky performers will take the field to cover hits from the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

We're also wearing custom jerseys that will be auctioned off, benefiting Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation (to provide youth recreation sponsorships & activities).

Grab our $25 Special Ticket Package which includes:

A seat in our brand-new Box Seats (with food & drink rail)

An exclusive Flashing Foam Stick to light up the night

To get first access to tickets on Mon., April 27 to Demon Hunters Night, you have to sign up for the Priority List. It expires at the end of the day on Sunday, March 29.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 4.







Northwoods League Stories from April 9, 2026

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