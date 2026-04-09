The World Will Know Us as Pop Stars: K-Pop Demon Hunters Night Is Saturday, June 27
Published on April 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
We're hosting an "Idol-Style" showdown where 3 lucky performers will take the field to cover hits from the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack.
We're also wearing custom jerseys that will be auctioned off, benefiting Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation (to provide youth recreation sponsorships & activities).
Grab our $25 Special Ticket Package which includes:
A seat in our brand-new Box Seats (with food & drink rail)
An exclusive Flashing Foam Stick to light up the night
To get first access to tickets on Mon., April 27 to Demon Hunters Night, you have to sign up for the Priority List. It expires at the end of the day on Sunday, March 29.
Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 4.
Northwoods League Stories from April 9, 2026
- Who Let the Dawgs Out? Bark in the Park Night Is Thursday, May 28 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Vroom Vroom: Touch-A-Truck Night Is Friday, June 26 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- The World Will Know Us as Pop Stars: K-Pop Demon Hunters Night Is Saturday, June 27 - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Who Let the Dawgs Out? Bark in the Park Night Is Thursday, May 28
- Vroom Vroom: Touch-A-Truck Night Is Friday, June 26
- The World Will Know Us as Pop Stars: K-Pop Demon Hunters Night Is Saturday, June 27
- Look Out, Andy's Coming: Toy Story Night at the Ballpark to be Saturday, July 11
- Egg Hunt Presented by Advia Credit Union Returns Saturday, April 4