Egg Hunt Presented by Advia Credit Union Returns Saturday, April 4

Published on March 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Get ready to hop into spring! The Kalamazoo Growlers are thrilled to team up with Advia Credit Union and Kalamazoo Parks to bring you a community favorite: the annual Egg Hunt.

Join us on Saturday, April 4, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Mayors' Riverfront Park. Whether you're here for the thrill of the hunt or just to snag a photo with the bunny, it's going to be a fantastic afternoon for the whole family.

Hunt Schedule & Details

To make sure everyone has a fair shot at the stash, we've organized the hunts by age group (0-5 and 6-9)

First Hunt: 2:30 PM

Second Hunt: 3:15 PM

How It Works

The thousands of eggs scattered across the field are empty-which means no sticky messes on the grass! Once your little ones have filled their baskets, they can trade their eggs in for a bag of candy and toys.

Keep a sharp eye out: some bags contain a Golden Egg, which can be redeemed for a special prize!

Event Highlights

Springtime Games: Fun activities scattered throughout the park.

Bunny Photos: Capture a memory with our special long-eared guest.

Totally Free: This event is open to everyone in the community at no cost.

We can't wait to see you at the ballpark for a day of springtime fun!







