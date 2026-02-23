Growlers Announce 3 Postgame Drone Shows June 11-13

Published on February 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







[KALAMAZOO, MI] - Kalamazoo's night sky is getting a high-tech makeover this summer. The Growlers have officially cleared the air for three consecutive postgame drone shows on June 11, June 12, and June 13, marking the first time a production of this scale has been created at Homer Stryker Field.

These 12-14 minute custom productions feature 200 drones creating massive 3D visuals over the ballpark. Every show is perfectly synced to music and designed to tell the story of the Growlers, the city of Kalamazoo, and the state of Michigan.

The Growlers have teased a weekend that offers something for every fan:

Wednesday, June 11: The grand debut of the 2026 Drone Show series.

Thursday, June 12: A rare "Double-Feature" night. Fans will experience both the high-tech Drone Show and a massive Postgame Fireworks Show. While the theme for this night remains a secret, the team plans to reveal the surprise later this spring.

Friday, June 13: Swiftie Night at the Ballpark presented by Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan. This fan-favorite night will culminate in a Taylor Swift-inspired drone performance, capping off a night of friendship bracelets, music, and specialized jerseys.

By incorporating drone technology, the Growlers are providing a modern, inclusive alternative to traditional fireworks. Drone shows are significantly quieter, making these nights "veteran and pet-friendly," and ideal for fans who may be sensitive to loud noises.

With two of these three nights expected to sell out immediately, the Meijer 5-Game Miniplan is the best way to secure tickets. At just $25 per ticket ($125 total), the plan offers incredible value and guaranteed access to the summer's biggest nights.

Guaranteed Best Nights: A seat at a Drone Show Night and two Fireworks Nights.

All-Inclusive Food: 2 hours of all-inclusive food at every game.

Brand New Comfort: Seating in the newly installed 100-Level Stadium Seats

Exclusive Swag: A 2026 Exclusive Replica Jersey

Flexibility: The "Free Swap" policy allows fans to flex their 5 tickets to fit their personal schedules.







Northwoods League Stories from February 23, 2026

Growlers Announce 3 Postgame Drone Shows June 11-13 - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.