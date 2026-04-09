Vroom Vroom: Touch-A-Truck Night Is Friday, June 26

Published on April 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Touch-A-Truck Night at the Ballpark on Friday, June 26.

Kids are going to LOVE seeing and taking pictures with Kalamazoo's biggest & loudest trucks.

There will also be a postgame fireworks show for families to enjoy together.

Grab our $20 special ticket package that includes a custom Growlers construction hat

To get first access to tickets on Monday, April 27 to Touch-A-Truck Night, you have to sign up for the Priority List before the end of the day on Sunday, April 12.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 4.







Northwoods League Stories from April 9, 2026

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