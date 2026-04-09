Vroom Vroom: Touch-A-Truck Night Is Friday, June 26
Published on April 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Touch-A-Truck Night at the Ballpark on Friday, June 26.
Kids are going to LOVE seeing and taking pictures with Kalamazoo's biggest & loudest trucks.
There will also be a postgame fireworks show for families to enjoy together.
Grab our $20 special ticket package that includes a custom Growlers construction hat
To get first access to tickets on Monday, April 27 to Touch-A-Truck Night, you have to sign up for the Priority List before the end of the day on Sunday, April 12.
Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 4.
Northwoods League Stories from April 9, 2026
- Who Let the Dawgs Out? Bark in the Park Night Is Thursday, May 28 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Vroom Vroom: Touch-A-Truck Night Is Friday, June 26 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- The World Will Know Us as Pop Stars: K-Pop Demon Hunters Night Is Saturday, June 27 - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Who Let the Dawgs Out? Bark in the Park Night Is Thursday, May 28
- Vroom Vroom: Touch-A-Truck Night Is Friday, June 26
- The World Will Know Us as Pop Stars: K-Pop Demon Hunters Night Is Saturday, June 27
- Look Out, Andy's Coming: Toy Story Night at the Ballpark to be Saturday, July 11
- Egg Hunt Presented by Advia Credit Union Returns Saturday, April 4