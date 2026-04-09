Former Lakeshore Chinook Tyler Schweitzer Debuts with the White Sox

Published on April 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Lakeshore Chinook Tyler Schweitzer made his Major League debut on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Schweitzer is the 416th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Schweitzer, who played collegiately at Ball State University, played for the Chinooks in 2021. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox.

In 2021 with the Chinooks, Schweitzer appeared in 15 games and was 2-4 with a 4.25 ERA. He struck out 45 batters in 36.0 innings and had one save.

Schweitzer began his professional career in 2023 with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers of the A Level Carolina League. After 13 games he was promoted to the Winston-Salem Dash of the High A South Atlantic League. Between the two clubs he appeared in 23 games and was 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA. He struck out 121 batters in 107.1 innings.

In 2024, he began the year with the Dash and then was promoted, after nine games, to the Birmingham Barons of the Double A Southern League. In 25 total games he was 7-9 with a 4.02 ERA and had 136 strikeouts in 132.0 innings.

Schweitzer started the 2025 season with Birmingham. After 12 appearances he moved up to the Charlotte Knights of the Triple A International League. For the year he pitched in a combined 27 games between the two teams and was 8-2 with 4.61 ERA.

Schweitzer began the 2026 season with Charlotte and pitched in two games with a 1.80 ERA and four strikeouts across 5.0 innings. In his Major League debut against the Baltimore Orioles, Schweitzer entered the game in relief and pitched 1.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out one.







Northwoods League Stories from April 9, 2026

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