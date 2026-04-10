Four Arms Added to Pitching Staff for Rockers

Published on April 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have announced the signings of four more pitchers for the 2026 season. Right-hander Toby Kwon (Golden West College) will be joined by left-handers Jayden Martin (Georgia State University), Kayden Hartunian (Dyersburg CC) and Dalton Forck (Three Rivers CC) in Green Bay this summer.

Toby Kwon - RHP - 6'2"/195 - Freshman

A teammate of returning Rockers outfielder Eli Selga at Golden West College, Kwon got off to an outstanding start to his freshman season before dealing with an injury that halted his debut season but will allow him to resume where he left off this summer in Green Bay. In four appearances this spring, he compiled a 2-0 record with a sparkling 0.64 ERA. In 14 innings, he struck out 15 batters while only allowing five hits and three walks. As a high school senior, Kwon went 9-1 with a 1.30 ERA. In 64 innings pitched he struck 76 batters while allowing an opponent's batting average of .187. Kwon hails from Seoul, South Korea.

Jayden Martin- LHP - 6'7"/230 - Redshirt Junior

Martin will return to the Rockers for a second season after pitching in six games along the way to clinching a first-half division and playoff spot last summer. In 7.1 innings he notched five strikeouts. Before transferring to Georgia State University this year, Martin made 11 appearances with eight starts for Wallace State in 2025. In 37.1 innings he struck out 37 batters while logging a 3.38 ERA. He is a native of Lilburn, Georgia.

Kayden Hartunian- LHP - 6'0"/215 - Sophomore

Hartunian has appeared in nine games, making eight starts, in his second year at Dyersburg State Community College this spring and has posted a 4-3 record with a 4.66 ERA. In 36.2 innings he has punched out 42 batters while walking 16. He is a native of Bartlett, Tennessee.

Dalton Forck- LHP - 6'8"/235 - Sophomore

The tall left-hander Forck has made 12 appearances, eight starts, this spring. In 37.1 innings he has struck out 43 batters while walking just 17. In his freshman season he appeared in nine games, seven of those being starts, and recorded 24 strikeouts in 23.1 innings on the bump. Forck hails from Benton, Missouri.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are also available. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.