Brother Pitching Duo Part of Six Additions

Published on March 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have announced the addition of six pitchers to the staff for the 2026 season, including a pair of brothers. Right-hander Kaden Straily (Metropolitan State University-Denver) will join his brother, left-handed pitcher, Kaden Straily (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) on the Rockers. The team also announced the signings of right-handed teammates Mason Avant and Noah Miller (Tallahassee State), Dylan Mulcahy (Stephen F. Austin), and Zach Dohrmann (Eastern Illinois).

Kaden Straily - RHP - 6'1"/190 - Junior

Kaden Straily is in his first season at Metropolitan State University-Denver after previously attending Coppin State his first two collegiate seasons. At Coppin State he made 23 appearances, 21 starts, while amassing 107.1 innings with 67 strikeouts. He is no stranger to the Northwoods League, having competed as a member of the Willmar Stingers last summer. In six appearances for Willmar, two being starts, he struck out 15 batters in 16.1 innings while recording a 3.31 ERA. Kaden and his brother, Tyler, are cousins of Dan Straily, who pitched eight seasons in MLB for the Athletics, Cubs, Astros, Reds, Marlins, and Orioles.

Tyler Straily - LHP - 6'0"/190 - Freshman

The younger Straily brother, Tyler, will play with his brother following his freshman season at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Like his older brother, Tyler played summer ball last year but in the West Coast League, where he made 12 appearances out of the bullpen for the Kamloops NorthPaws. He posted a 2-1 record over 27 innings while recording 13 strikeouts and a 3.67 ERA. Tyler and his brother are both natives of Henderson, Nevada.

Mason Avant - RHP - 6'2"/210 - Freshman

Avant is in his first season at Tallahassee State College where he has shown his strikeout ability while fanning 15 batters in 11.1 innings through nine appearances this spring. His senior year of high school he was named his team's MVP after tossing 36.2 innings and recording 69 strikeouts with a 1.91 ERA. He also threw a complete-game no-hitter during that span. Avant is a native of Tallahassee, Florida and will join the Rockers for the second half of the 2026 campaign.

Noah Miller - RHP - 6'2"/200 - Redshirt Freshman

After redshirting a season ago, Miller has found himself making 16 appearances for the Tallahassee State Eagles this spring. In 22 innings, he has struck out 15 batters while posting a 4.09 ERA. Like his teammate, he will be added to the Rockers pitching staff for the second half of the summer. He is a Tallahassee, Florida native.

Dylan Mulcahy - RHP - 6'4"/210 - Junior

An injury prevented Mulcahy from wearing a Rockers uniform a season ago, but he is slated to join Green Bay for the second half of the 2026 campaign. This spring, Mulcahy has made five appearances-- four starts--for Stephen F. Austin State University. In 21 innings he has struck out 28 batters while walking only four and carries an even 3.00 ERA into the weekend series against Houston Christian. Mulcahy is no stranger to the Northwoods League, having appeared in nine games for Thunder Bay in 2024. That summer he compiled 28 innings on the mound while recording 34 strikeouts and a 4.18 ERA. He is a native of Austin, Texas and will join the Rockers for the second half of the upcoming summer.

Zach Dohrmann - RHP - 6'3"/200 - Redshirt Senior

Dohrmann is set to return to Green Bay for the second half of 2026 after joining the team for the 2025 Championship run. In five games last summer, he threw 6.2 innings while recording five strikeouts and one save. Dohrmann is currently in his first season at Eastern Illinois University after attending UW-Milwaukee a season ago and pitching for Rockers Field Manager Josh Merrill when both were at Northern Iowa Area Community College during his first two collegiate seasons. He is a native of Farmington, Minnesota.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are also available. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from March 27, 2026

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