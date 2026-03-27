Woodchucks Welcome First Duo of Players for 2026 Season

Published on March 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to announce some of the first players signed to the roster for the 2026 season. Joey McLaughlin and Tatem Telfer will be joining the Woodchucks from Arkansas State University.

OF/INF - Joey McLaughlin | 6'1" | L/B | Freshman | Arkansas State University

LHP -Tatem Telfer | 6'1" | L/L | Freshman | Arkansas State University

McLaughlin is a native of Harrah, Oklahoma and was ranked 26th among Oklahoma prospects by Perfect Game out of High School. In his senior season at Harrah High School, McLaughlin finished with eight home runs and 30 RBIs. Last year, he was selected in the 19th round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

Originally from Hedrick, Iowa, Telfer was ranked as Iowa's top left-handed pitcher by Perfect Game and named First Team All-State and MVP of the Senior All-Star games. During his high school career, Telfer held opponents to a .024 batting average while also leading his conference in home runs and RBIs.

McLaughlin currently holds a .250 batting average through 44 at-bats this season with 7 RBIs and 5 stolen bases. He holds a 1.000 fielding percentage with 22 putouts. Telfer has not yet appeared in a game this spring. Arkansas State is 16-8 this spring so far, with a 10-2 record at home. Theu will continue conference play on Friday, March 27th at home against James Madison University.

The Wausau Woodchucks are gearing up for an exciting 2026 season! Opening Day at Athletic Park for the Woodchucks is Thursday, May 28th against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 PM, featuring a Wisconsin Lottery Hat Giveaway for the first 500 fans 18 and older. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are available now by calling 715-845-5055 or by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from March 27, 2026

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