Wausau Beaten for First Time in 2026

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







MADISON, WI - Wausau was hoping for more of the same success on Tuesday night at Warner Park as they had on Opening Day, but unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

After the Woodchucks gave Madison its first home opener defeat since 2011 on Monday afternoon, Madison responded with an 8-3 win for its first victory of the season. The result means that Wausau follows the same pattern from the first series of the season last year, where the Woodchucks won their first game at Kenosha, but lost the second.

Madison jumped on Wausau early, plating four runs in the first inning, with three of them coming on a home run. But for the second straight day, Wausau got on the board in the fourth inning. Cleanup hitter Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) floated a base hit into right field, which scored Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State). The Woodchucks had more chances in that inning, but could not push any more runs across in that frame.

Madison would respond by scoring one run in the fourth, one run in the fifth, and two in the sixth to increase the lead. The Woodchucks scored in the seventh, thanks to an RBI single from Caleb Karll (Montevallo). The junior has recorded an RBI single in each of his first two games with the Woodchucks. Wausau also got a run in the ninth, as Trey Purser (College of Southern Idaho/Colorado Mesa) smacked a single to earn an RBI in his first start of the season.

The Woodchucks did see solid work from the bullpen once again. Only one arm came into relief, and that was Hunter Maddox (Hillsborough College/ State College Manatee-Sarasota). The freshman went 3.2 innings, and allowed just two runs. He struck out three hitters, and retired eight out of the final nine hitters he faced.

While Wausau couldn't come up with the win, they did extend a key streak Tuesday evening. The Woodchucks have now scored at least one run in 160 consecutive games, dating back to the last time they were shut out on July 31, 2023. Under Corey Thompson, the Woodchucks have only been shut out once in 291 total games.

The Woodchucks drop to 1-1, and split the first two-game series of the season with the Mallards, and are now tied with Madison in the Great Lakes West standings. Wausau takes the road once again tomorrow to face the reigning Northwoods League Champions, the Green Bay Rockers. Green Bay ended Wausau's 2025 postseason run, defeating the Woodchucks in a best-of-three Great Lakes Divisional Round series to eliminate them from playoff contention.

The 2026 Home Opener for Wausau will come on Thursday, May 28, when the Woodchucks host the Green Bay Rockers. Fans can purchase tickets for that game, along with every game at Athletic Park this season, online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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