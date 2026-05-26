Rox Take Season Opener 6-5 over Bismarck

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox outfielder Nolan Geislinger

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox outfielder Nolan Geislinger(St. Cloud Rox)

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (1-0) defeated the Bismarck Larks (0-1) 6-5 in the first game of the 2026 season.

The Rox found success at the plate in the second inning from Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota), who celebrated his 20th birthday by claiming the first hit of the season with a double. He would later score the first run for St. Cloud off a sacrifice fly from Chris Tavarez (El Paso CC / Kansas) to give the Rox a 1-0 lead.

Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC / Oregon) recorded an RBI single in the top of the third inning to tie up the contest at two apiece before bringing a Joe Faber Field favorite to Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. With runners on first and third, both took off, resulting in Geislinger landing home safely to take back the advantage at 3-2.

Starting Pitcher Hunter Poe (McMurry University) gave the Rox 4.1 innings on the mound before handing the ball off to Ethan Felling (University of Minnesota) in relief. Felling would deliver 2.2 Innings without allowing a hit while also earning four strikeouts.

In the sixth inning, another sacrifice fly from Tavarez brought home 2025 Rox MVP Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) to even up the contest again at 4-4.

Needing a hit to swing the momentum, Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) laced the baseball to the wall in left-center field for a double, which scored two runs to hand the Rox a 6-4 lead in the seventh inning.

St. Cloud would hold on to the lead and win it 6-5.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Owen Estabrook.

The Rox continue the series in Bismarck on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m.

The Rox home opener is on Friday, May 29, at 7:05 PM. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. Former Minnesota Twins catcher and 1991 World Series Champion Brian Harper will toss out the ceremonial first-pitch and be available for pictures and autographs starting when the gates open at 6:05 PM. For more information about this release and everything Rox, including ticket plans and group options, please visit stcloudrox.com or call (320) 240-9798.

The Rox, in partnership with Newport Healthcare, are auctioning off their special game-worn jerseys that promote Mental Health Awareness. The players will wear them on Wednesday, June 3, with 100% of all Net proceeds benefiting Ellison Center in support of Mental Health. The jersey auction will conclude at 9 PM (CST) on June 3. To bid on jerseys, click here.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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