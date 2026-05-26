Big Sticks Drop Tight Affair in Minot on Opening Day

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (0-1) opened the season in Minot on Monday night against the in-state rival Hot Tots (1-0) who came out victorious in a low-scoring affair.

The Big Sticks got the scoring started in the top of the 2nd when Rhett Winchester (Barton CC) led off the inning with a single and then stole 2nd and 3rd base in the following two at-bats. Jackson Ellison (Butler CC) hit a groundball to first, scoring Winchester on an RBI groundout.

Minot countered in the bottom half of the frame when Micah McCoy singled to left to plate one and even the score.

The Hot Tots then put up consecutive 1-run innings in the 3rd and 4th, with Kellan Burke hitting a solo home run off of Big Sticks starter Trevor Breaux (Utah Valley) in the 3rd, and Micah McCoy grabbing his second RBI of the evening with a single to center field, making the score 3-1.

The Big Sticks did not go quietly, as Braylon Mitchell (Dayton) doubled in the 5th to bring home a run, then Nathan Nance (NW FL State CC) singled right after, bringing Mitchell across the plate and tying the game at 3-3.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, the error bug finally came back to bite the Big Sticks, as a throwing error on a groundball allowed two runners to advance into scoring position with zero outs. Caleb Gipson subsequently hit a sac fly, plating the 4th and final run of the contest.

Minot's Kevin Rahe picked up the win for the Hot Tots, putting up two perfect innings in relief, while Brody Jacobs (Central Arizona CC) was the unfortunate pitcher of record for the Big Sticks, as he only gave up one unearned run but was on the mound when the lead was lost.

Badlands moves into the 2nd and final game of the opening series against Minot tonight. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. MST and telecasts can be found on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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