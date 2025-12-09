2026 Badlands Big Sticks Schedule Released

Published on December 9, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks are pleased to announce their 2026 Northwoods League schedule, playing 70 games in 79 days featuring 34 away games and 36 home games at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark.

Badlands kicks off the 2026 season in Minot with a two game road series against in-state rivals the Hot Tots on May 25th and 26th before a two game home stand at DCB&T Ballpark against the St. Cloud Rox on May 27th and 28th.

The Big Sticks continue their North Dakota Petroleum Foundation Pennant Series versus the Bismarck Larks and the Minot Hot Tots after winning the Pennant in 2025.

Badlands will play 12 games, six home/ six away, in the Railroad to Roosevelt Rivalry Series sponsored by Dakota Community Bank & Trust against the Larks and the Battle of the Badlands Rivalry Series powered by Chord Energy against the Hot Tots.

The Big Sticks won the Railroad to Roosevelt Rivalry Series in 2025 over the Larks with a record of 11-1 and the Battle of the Badlands Rivalry Series via tie-breaker after finishing 6-6 with the Hot Tots.

Badlands will play 60 games in the Northwoods League Great Plains West Division against the Bismarck Larks, Minot Hot Tots, Mankato MoonDogs, St. Cloud Rox and Willmar Stingers, playing each team 12 games with six home and six away.

The Big Sticks will also play 10 games in non-division games taking on the Duluth Huskies and Eau Claire Express with two games at home and two away. Badlands will also host a two game series with the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

The 2026 Northwoods League All-Star break will be July 7th and 8th in Dyersville, IA with the NWL Homerun Derby and All-Star Game taking place in the MLB stadium on location of the legendary baseball movie, Field of Dreams.

The 2026 Northwoods League Post-Season Tournament will take place August 9th through August 13th. Winners of the first half and second half in each of the four NWL sub-divisions will play a best of three series, followed by a one-game divisional series leading to a one-game NWL Championship Series between the winners of the Great Plains and the Great Lakes Divisions.

The Big Sticks organization is excited to get the 2026 season going and are actively seeking business advertising partnerships. If your business is interested in partnering with the Big Sticks, please email jason@badlandsbigsticks.com. Season ticket and single game ticket information will be coming after the new year!

Badlands would like to thank all their fans for their continued support and always remember...........GOOOOOOOOOOOOO BIG STICKS!







Northwoods League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.