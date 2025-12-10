Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Includes Two Royal Oak Leprechauns
Published on December 9, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release
Royal Oak, MI - Infield skill was the focus of the Northwoods League, announcing the 2025 Rawlings "Finest in the Field" recipients for both baseball and softball. First Baseman Ryan Tyranski, who was also named the Leprechauns' All-Star player last season, won the award along with pitcher Danny Cook. The league awarded one player at each position for both baseball and softball. The 2025 Top Defenders in Baseball and Softball are rewarded based on the Best Fielding Percentages for each position.
Royal Oak Leprechaun Field Manager Chris Faust knows the duo's fielding was instrumental in the Leprechauns' success last season.
"Ryan was great all summer," Coach Faust said. "Constantly putting himself in the right position to make plays. He was able to handle anything that was thrown at him making him a great target for our infielders to throw to."
Cook's fielding prowess extended beyond the mound, according to Coach Faust.
"Danny's work ethic was unmatched. Constantly getting extra reps at multiple positions before games. He is very versatile and always wants the ball. He is a gamer and we felt very confident putting him anywhere on the field," he said.
The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League. The 2025 Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.
Position Player NWL Team Fielding Percentage
C Nico Libed Mankato MoonDogs 1.000
Avary Makarewicz La Crosse Steam 0.985
1B Ryan Tyranski Royal Oak Leprechauns 0.989
Virginia Mambelli Minot Honeybees 0.995
2B David Ballenilla Green Bay Rockers 0.975
Addison Blomberg Madison Night Mares 0.988
3B Dylan Schlotterback Wausau Woodchucks 0.974
Bella Cimino Minot Honeybees 0.927
SS Noah Coy Kalamazoo Growlers 0.953
Taylor Chillingworth Minot Honeybees 0.929
OF Nolan Geislinger St. Cloud Rox 1.000
Dani Lucey Madison Night Mares 0.982
OF Hiroto Kobayashi Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 0.99
Sailor Hall Mankato Habaneros 0.966
OF Collin Jennings Mankato MoonDogs 0.99
Emma Lee Mankato Habaneros 0.983
P Danny Cook Royal Oak Leprechauns 1.000
Karlie McKenzie Madison Night Mares 0.917
Images from this story
|
Danny Cook of the Royal Oak Leprechauns
|
Royal Oak Leprechauns first baseman Ryan Tyranski
