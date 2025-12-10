Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Includes Two Royal Oak Leprechauns

Royal Oak, MI - Infield skill was the focus of the Northwoods League, announcing the 2025 Rawlings "Finest in the Field" recipients for both baseball and softball. First Baseman Ryan Tyranski, who was also named the Leprechauns' All-Star player last season, won the award along with pitcher Danny Cook. The league awarded one player at each position for both baseball and softball. The 2025 Top Defenders in Baseball and Softball are rewarded based on the Best Fielding Percentages for each position.

Royal Oak Leprechaun Field Manager Chris Faust knows the duo's fielding was instrumental in the Leprechauns' success last season.

"Ryan was great all summer," Coach Faust said. "Constantly putting himself in the right position to make plays. He was able to handle anything that was thrown at him making him a great target for our infielders to throw to."

Cook's fielding prowess extended beyond the mound, according to Coach Faust.

"Danny's work ethic was unmatched. Constantly getting extra reps at multiple positions before games. He is very versatile and always wants the ball. He is a gamer and we felt very confident putting him anywhere on the field," he said.

The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League. The 2025 Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team Fielding Percentage

C Nico Libed Mankato MoonDogs 1.000

Avary Makarewicz La Crosse Steam 0.985

1B Ryan Tyranski Royal Oak Leprechauns 0.989

Virginia Mambelli Minot Honeybees 0.995

2B David Ballenilla Green Bay Rockers 0.975

Addison Blomberg Madison Night Mares 0.988

3B Dylan Schlotterback Wausau Woodchucks 0.974

Bella Cimino Minot Honeybees 0.927

SS Noah Coy Kalamazoo Growlers 0.953

Taylor Chillingworth Minot Honeybees 0.929

OF Nolan Geislinger St. Cloud Rox 1.000

Dani Lucey Madison Night Mares 0.982

OF Hiroto Kobayashi Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 0.99

Sailor Hall Mankato Habaneros 0.966

OF Collin Jennings Mankato MoonDogs 0.99

Emma Lee Mankato Habaneros 0.983

P Danny Cook Royal Oak Leprechauns 1.000

Karlie McKenzie Madison Night Mares 0.917

