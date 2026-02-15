Announcing the Paddy Scramble Golf Outing

We're excited to announce the first annual Paddy Scramble, hosted by the Royal Oak Leprechauns at Rackham Golf Course on Monday, May 11 with a 9:00 AM shotgun start.

This will be a 4-person scramble, so start getting your squad together and come ready for a fun day of golf with the Leprechauns community.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, every registration and donation goes right back into our program and our community initiatives. If you'd like a quick snapshot of what your support fuels, check out our Community Impact Report.

For a limited time, we're offering an Early Bird special: $100 per golfer. Spots are limited, so we recommend registering early to lock in the discount.

Register here: https://square.link/u/wmn2RzCS







