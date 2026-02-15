Announcing the Paddy Scramble Golf Outing
Published on February 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release
We're excited to announce the first annual Paddy Scramble, hosted by the Royal Oak Leprechauns at Rackham Golf Course on Monday, May 11 with a 9:00 AM shotgun start.
This will be a 4-person scramble, so start getting your squad together and come ready for a fun day of golf with the Leprechauns community.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, every registration and donation goes right back into our program and our community initiatives. If you'd like a quick snapshot of what your support fuels, check out our Community Impact Report.
For a limited time, we're offering an Early Bird special: $100 per golfer. Spots are limited, so we recommend registering early to lock in the discount.
Register here: https://square.link/u/wmn2RzCS
Northwoods League Stories from February 15, 2026
- Announcing the Paddy Scramble Golf Outing - Royal Oak Leprechauns
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Royal Oak Leprechauns Stories
- Announcing the Paddy Scramble Golf Outing
- Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Includes Two Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Danny Weiss Named Royal Oak Leprechaun General Manager
- Royal Oak Leprechauns Host 2nd Annual Halloween Stroll at Memorial Park
- Royal Oak Leprechauns Still Hunting for Playoffs