Royal Oak Leprechauns Host 2nd Annual Halloween Stroll at Memorial Park
Ghosts, goblins, superheroes and more are invited to Memorial Park as #TheLuckyCorner will be transformed from a baseball heaven to a Halloween destination as the Royal Oak Leprechauns host the 2nd Annual Paddy O'Dinger Halloween Stroll on Friday, October 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Limited concessions, beer and alcohol will be available for purchase during the event.
Trick or treaters will be treated by Leprechaun partners who will fill their Halloween buckets with all sorts of sweet treats and more. No sign-up necessary but the team does have a Facebook event posting for those interested in attending: https://www.facebook.com/events/1805173603416926/?active_tab=discussionThe stroll includes treat stations around the infield and outfield and partners include:
Patrick Pound Insurance Agency
Griffin Claw Brewery
Royal Oak Sandlot League
Comfort Inn
Royal Oak Leprechauns
Gus Snug Irish Pub
Edward Jones
State Farm
Great Dane Heating, Cooling, Electrical & Plumbing
Taylored Events
McDonald's on Woodward
Our Credit Union
The Dog Wizard
Ronald McDonald House
Royal Oak Police and Fire Departments
For more information, check out royaloakleprechauns.com.
