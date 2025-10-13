Royal Oak Leprechauns Host 2nd Annual Halloween Stroll at Memorial Park

Ghosts, goblins, superheroes and more are invited to Memorial Park as #TheLuckyCorner will be transformed from a baseball heaven to a Halloween destination as the Royal Oak Leprechauns host the 2nd Annual Paddy O'Dinger Halloween Stroll on Friday, October 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Limited concessions, beer and alcohol will be available for purchase during the event.

Trick or treaters will be treated by Leprechaun partners who will fill their Halloween buckets with all sorts of sweet treats and more. No sign-up necessary but the team does have a Facebook event posting for those interested in attending: https://www.facebook.com/events/1805173603416926/?active_tab=discussionThe stroll includes treat stations around the infield and outfield and partners include:

Patrick Pound Insurance Agency

Griffin Claw Brewery

Royal Oak Sandlot League

Comfort Inn

Royal Oak Leprechauns

Gus Snug Irish Pub

Edward Jones

State Farm

Great Dane Heating, Cooling, Electrical & Plumbing

Taylored Events

McDonald's on Woodward

Our Credit Union

The Dog Wizard

Ronald McDonald House

Royal Oak Police and Fire Departments

For more information, check out royaloakleprechauns.com.







