Royal Oak Leprechauns and Partners to Honor Tiger Great Bill Freehan on July 22

July 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







Royal Oak, MI - Tuesday, July 22nd, will be Bill Freehan Night at Memorial Park when the Royal Oak Leprechauns host the Kalamazoo Growlers in Northwoods League action. Festivities will be held pre-game and during the game, honoring the late baseball legend. Detroit is filled with baseball legends but Royal Oak has one of its own - Tiger great and UM alum Bill Freehand. Before he became an important cog in the Detroit Tigers' 1968 championship, Freehan was learning the game, polishing his skills and abilities at Royal Oak's Memorial Park. Born in Detroit and raised in Royal Oak, Freehan got his start as a Little League shortstop, until one day, the team's catcher didn't show. Stepping behind the plate, he found his true calling.

His legend began at Memorial Park - #TheLuckyCorner - home of the Northwoods League's Royal Oak Leprechauns when as a teenager playing for Enners (sponsored and coached by Jim Enners of Enner's Grill) in the city's Joe DiMaggio League, Freehan launched a 402-foot home run at Memorial Park's Field #3 - a shot that cleared the outfield, flew over the (since moved) concession stand and according to some, rolled into 13 Mile Road. That swing has become local legend. And now, Royal Oak is making sure the memory lands permanently.

To honor Bill Freehan's deep connection to Memorial Park and Royal Oak, the city in partnership with the Royal Oak Leprechauns, Northwoods League, the Detroit Tigers and the University of Michigan will be Celebrating Freehan's Legacy on July 22 - HONORING A HOMETOWN LEGEND.

We're inviting members of the Freehan family to a private celebration at Field #3 at 5:00 p.m. A family member is invited to throw out the first pitch at the Royal Oak Leprechauns game at 6:30 p.m. And the number 11, worn by Freehan during his Tigers career, will be displayed on the backstop of Field #3. Royal Oak Sandlot Freehan League 10U players will get free admission to game. In addition, a pavement decal will mark the spot, according to legend, where the historic home run landed - a tribute to the moment that still echoes through Royal Oak baseball history. The 50/50 raffle proceeds during the game will go to Hospice of Michigan (HOM.org)

Freehan's Career

After leading the University of Michigan to a 1961 Big Ten Championship and setting conference batting records, he signed with the Detroit Tigers that same year. He debuted in the Majors at 19. Over a 15-year career, he became:

An 11-time All-Star

A 5-time Gold Glove catcher

A cornerstone of the 1968 World Series championship team

The Tigers' All-Time Team catcher (1999)

But to Royal Oak, he'll always be one of our own.







