Woodchucks Shine at 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game

July 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







MADISON, WI - The stars were out in the state capital this week, and four Woodchucks were among them. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount), Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC), Soliz Jr. (Kansas), and Clapp (Bradley/Illinois State) proudly represented Wausau and the Great Lakes Division at the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game on Wednesday night at Warner Park.

The Woodchucks were one of six teams with four or more players that participated in the All-Star game, along with the La Crosse Loggers, the Green Bay Rockers, the St. Cloud Rox, the Badlands Big Sticks, and the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Each of Wausau's All-Stars made an impact in the Great Lakes Division's 3-2 defeat to the Great Plains on Thursday night.

It started with Max Soliz Jr., one of just two players selected to play in back-to-back Northwoods League All-Star Games. Soliz opened the scoring with a bang, launching a solo home run in the bottom of the second to plate the game's first run.

It was one of just three home runs hit all night- and the only one by a Great Lakes Division player. With that blast, Soliz now has two career RBIs in All-Star Game action, having also driven in a run during last year's All-Star Game in Mankato. Soliz also showcased his defensive skills behind the plate, gunning down a baserunner and catching five different pitchers during the game.

One of the pitchers he caught was Reece Clapp, who had the most dominant outing of any pitcher in the All-Star Game. On just 13 pitches, Clapp struck out the side in his lone inning on the mound, the only pitcher to achieve that during the event. Clapp became the first pitcher to strike out the side in a Northwoods League All-Star Game in 12 years. The last to do so was St. Cloud's Eric Nyquist in the 2013 All-Star Game in Eau Claire.

Christian Smith-Johnson entered the game in the bottom of the fifth and made an immediate impact with his speed. Smith-Johnson registered one of just four of the hits from the Great Lakes Division with an infield bunt single down the third base line. After that, he stole two bases to make his way into scoring position, one of only three players to steal multiple bases in this year's All-Star game.

Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) was the leadoff hitter for the Great Lakes Division, and played in right field. The freshman was one of 13 Northwoods League players this year to be chosen to participate in both the Home Run Challenge and the All-Star Game. With the four Woodchucks' participation, a Wausau player was on the field in every single inning during the All-Star Game.

The Northwoods League All-Star game was a low-scoring affair, with pitchers from both teams combining to throw 25 total strikeouts. The game was tied at 2-2 when Duluth's Michael Smith Jr. hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth to give the Great Plains the lead for good. That swing would help Smith claim the All-Star Game MVP award.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Great Lakes put both the tying run and the winning run in scoring position, but St. Cloud's Brandon Jaenke struck out the final two hitters to secure the win for the Great Lakes Division

Wausau will now have a full off day today before returning to action tomorrow, when they begin a seven game homestand at Athletic Park, the longest stretch of games at home in the 2025 season. The homestand includes two games each against Lakeshore and Fond du Lac, followed by another two-game set with Lakeshore, before concluding with a matchup against Wisconsin Rapids.

The first game in that homestand is tomorrow night, when the Woodchucks host the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. In 2025, the Woodchucks are 4-2 against the Chinooks, including a 2-0 record at home. In addition to watching tomorrow's game, fans can also visit Athletic Park for Fish Fry Friday, and watch a special fireworks show following the game. For more information on tickets and upcoming promotions for Woodchucks games, fans can visit woodchucks.com.







